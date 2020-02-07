Buckingham Palace has announced new details regarding the wedding of Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The Queen's granddaughter will marry on Friday 29 May, with the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace.

The official statement read: "The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29th May 2020. The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019. Her Majesty the Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace. The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by the Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace."

The couple have also asked well-wishers kindly not to give them gifts, but instead to find out more about the work of young persons' charity Big Change and Cricket Brings Hope, an organisation that uses the game as a tool for positive social change in Rwanda.

The couple will marry in May

Many royal weddings have taken place in the Chapel, including that of Queen Victoria to Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg on 10 February 1840. In 1893 the then Duke of York and Princess Victoria Mary of Teck (later King George V and Queen Mary) were married in the Chapel. Prince George was also baptised at the Chapel Royal on 23 October 2013 in a ceremony attended by four generations of the Royal Family, including the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.

It will also be the first wedding reception to take place at the monarch's official London residence since Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot at Westminster Abbey before travelling to their evening reception at Buckingham Palace.

The reception will take place at Buckingham Palace

It was thought that Princess Beatrice might follow in the footsteps of her younger sister Princess Eugenie, who married long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018. The royal sisters grew up and lived in Windsor, and Eugenie also held her wedding reception at her parents' nearby home, Royal Lodge. Beatrice's cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also celebrated their marriage at St George's Chapel in May 2018, as did Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston last year.

Property developer Edoardo proposed to Beatrice in September 2019 during a romantic weekend away in the groom-to-be's native Italy. The statement from the palace read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course."

The couple said in a statement: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

