Why Princess Beatrice is getting married on a weekday The Duke of York's eldest daughter and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will marry on Friday 29 May

Buckingham Palace announced the date for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding last week. The couple will tie the knot on 29 May and in keeping with tradition, the ceremony is taking place on a Friday. While there's no set rule that royal weddings must take place on a weekday, it seems to be a common detail.

READ: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's royal wedding gift list revealed

WATCH: Five facts about Beatrice and Edoardo

The reason behind royals marrying on a weekday has never been confirmed, but there could be several explanations as to why they don’t opt for a Saturday or Sunday ceremony. Recent nuptials have taken place at Westminster Abbey and St George's Chapel, which host services every day. It may simply be a case of the royals not wanting to disrupt the church's scheduled hours of worship at the weekend.

MORE: Princess Eugenie posts sweet bridesmaid photo with Princess Beatrice after royal wedding details confirmed

Beatrice and Edoardo will marry in May

When it comes to weddings, the royals have a long history of traditions they follow. Their choice for a weekday bash could actually hark back to superstitions from English folklore, which suggested that it was bad luck to get married on a Saturday. An old poem says: "Monday for health, Tuesday for wealth, Wednesday best of all, Thursday for losses, Friday for crosses, Saturday for no luck at all."

It's also becoming quite popular for couples to get married on a weekday in modern society, particularly those who want to keep costs down (venues are more expensive to hire at the weekend) or who want to opt for a smaller wedding party. Brides and grooms often find that their dream venue is fully-booked, but find they are more likely to get the reception they want, if they opt for a weekday. The royal family have seemingly been ahead of the curve.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.