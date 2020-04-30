Holly Willoughby took to Instagram on Thursday to mark her parents' 43rd wedding anniversary by sharing an incredible throwback photo of them on their big day. In the black-and-white image, her mum and dad could be seen kissing, and mum Linda was wearing the most beautiful headpiece. The This Morning host added the caption: "Happy 43rd wedding anniversary to these love birds... love you Mumma and Dadda!"

Needless to say, fans were thrilled by the photo, and took to the comment section of Holly's post to say so. "Beautiful," one wrote. "How beautiful is this pic?" added another.

Holly doesn't often share photos of her parents, so it's lovely to see such a personal post from the mother-of-three. In March, however, Holly did open up about her fears for her beloved mum during the coronavirus pandemic, asking questions live on air about how to best care for her parents.

Holly voiced her concerns during a phone-in about the disease with a doctor on This Morning, asking Dr Claire: "My mum is older than me, she's 72, so she’s creeping into that age bracket and my dad. As a daughter, because I want to look after them, should I be making sure they've got enough food in? But you don't want to add to this panic of stockpiling. What does the infrastructure around that look like?"

Over the summer, Holly shared a photo of her mum sitting on the beach during a family holiday. Linda could be seen sitting on an orange towel on a sunny beach, wearing a strapless green and white striped swimsuit, straw hat and sunglasses, and smiling at the camera. She was protected from the sun by a large striped sun umbrella, and it was certainly clear where Holly gets her great genes and sense of style from.

