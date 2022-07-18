Jennifer Lopez's two wedding dresses with Ben Affleck were totally different from exes The singer and actress got married for the fourth time over the weekend

Jennifer Lopez, 52, surprised fans when she announced her low-key Las Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck, 49, over the weekend, which saw her wear two stunning gowns.

The On the Floor hitmaker rocked a high-neck sleeveless gown with a cinched-in waist and lacy detailing as she got ready for her wedding ceremony with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton – which she later revealed was a dress from one of her movies.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas

Chris shared a behind-the-scenes video of the bride with long wavy hair with a top section fastened back, ready for her veil to be added.

"I feel amazing, I'm so excited," said the Marry Me actress, twirling around in her dress. She added: "I've had this dress for so many years and I was just saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it."

The actress wore a lacy gown from one of her movies

The bride added a diamond bracelet that matched her earrings and carried a cream bag.

Jennifer and Ben headed to the Little White Chapel, a celebrity-approved wedding venue used by the likes of Britney Spears and Jason Alexander and Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

Photos of the couple in the Tunnel of Vows drive-through, which features a blue ceiling painted with cherubs, reveal Jennifer had changed into her second wedding dress of the evening – an off-the-shoulder gown with a structured bodice and lacy sleeves. Meanwhile, Ben looked dapper in a recycled cream jacket and black bow tie.

Next to a series of unseen photos, Oscar-winning star JLo opened up about her big day in her On the J.Lo newsletter.

Chris Appleton shared a selfie from newlyweds JLo and Ben

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote.

"We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives," she added.

Hinting at her name change, Jennifer signed the post, "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

JLo with her ex-husband Cris Judd

Jennifer and Ben first began dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli. They got engaged the same year after Ben proposed with a six-carat radiant-cut pink diamond, but they sadly announced their split two years later.

JLo went on to marry Ojani Noa in 1997 when she wore a high-neck gown with a racer-style top and a low back, but they split the following year. She then tied the knot with Cris Judd in 2001, rocking a lacy Valentino gown with long sheer sleeves, before the couple divorced in 2003.

For her third wedding with Marc Anthony in 2004, Jennifer was a beautiful bride in an ivory lace dress by Vera Wang. The former couple went their separate ways in 2014.

While she looked stunning on each one of her wedding days, JLo had never previously worn a recycled dress, instead opting for designer gowns.

