Frankie Bridge rocks figure-hugging bridal gown in heart-melting photos with son Parker The couple's eldest son was born nine months before their wedding

Frankie Bridge posted a series of throwback wedding photos on Instagram in honour of her eighth anniversary with her husband Wayne.

LOOK: 13 Loose Women stars with unforgettable engagement rings – photos

"Happy 8 years my love! @waynebridge03 #anniversary," wrote the Loose Women star, 33, who cosied up to her new husband and their nine-month-old son Parker. Looking elegant as always, new mum Frankie stepped out in a figure-hugging strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline, lace appliqué on the bodice and a fishtail skirt, which reportedly only took 10 minutes to design.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge reveals her biggest wedding regret - and it's hilarious

She paired it with sparkly heels, an embellished hair accessory and a long flowing veil which were visible as she kissed former footballer Wayne at the altar at Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire, with white petals strewn across the floor.

READ: Frankie Bridge reveals wedding regret that left guests uncomfortable - watch

RELATED: 10 royals looking exceptional at low-key civil ceremonies: From Princess Charlene to Duchess Camilla

More snaps show Frankie walking down the aisle towards Wayne, who was dressed in a pale grey suit and pink tie, and sharing a sweet hug with her little boy, who wore a white T-shirt, striped shorts and a DKNY jumper.

Frankie shared new wedding photos on her eighth anniversary with Wayne

Several of her followers commented on Frankie's ageless appearance, while others couldn't help but point out her cute little boy. "Do you age though?!" commented one of her fans, while another added: "Happy anniversary guys.. the best day!!! Little Parker!!!"

Parker was born on 18 October 2013, nine months before Frankie and Wayne tied the knot in July 2014. The bride previously revealed that she felt "self-conscious" when it came to choosing her wedding dress after giving birth to her son.

The Loose Women star looked beautiful in a fishtail wedding dress

Sharing a behind-the-scenes snap of her handmade wedding dress, Frankie explained: "I'd been to so many places. All sample sizes were too small, I felt so self-conscious. Parker was still a little baby. Met Angelina and she [threw] something together in 10 minutes and made me feel confident again!"

Frankie and Wayne went on to welcome another son called Carter in 2015, while Wayne is also a father to son Jaydon, 15, from a previous relationship.

Frankie and Wayne were joined by their son Parker

Speaking about her wedding day, Frankie previously told HELLO! her biggest wedding regret: "The only thing I always say to my mates when they're getting married is to try not to have evening guests, have everybody there all day.

"Because you see everyone, you chat to everyone and kind of have all these conversations and welcome them, and then just as everyone relaxes and you're about to have a good time, a whole new load of people come and you have all those conversations again, which is lovely but I felt like I didn't really see Wayne in the evening."

READ: Holly Willoughby's backless wedding corset that nobody knew about

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.