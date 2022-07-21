How to have a child-free wedding without offending friends and family Children may not make the guest list

While some weddings are geared towards guests who have children, some couples may choose to have an adults-only celebration.

RELATED: Wedding heatwave hacks! 7 expert tips to deal with hot weather on your big day

The problem is, how do you tell your guests without offending them? It may be an assumption that your closest friends can bring their brood with them, especially if the bride and groom have a young bridal party, but Lisa Forde, etiquette expert and founder of wedding stationery business Tree of Hearts, has told HELLO! how to politely tell people that children are not invited.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What would you do if you received an engagement ring you hated?

Adults-only weddings

"At the end of the day, it's your day and your choice," explained Lisa. Reassuring brides and grooms-to-be that it doesn't have to be an awkward or scary issue, she added: "Some parents may even be thankful for a night out where they can let their hair down!"

The save the date cards and invites are where you should make your plans very clear to avoid any problems closer to the wedding date.

"It's always a tricky conversation to have but being honest from the start is always the best way to be. I'd also try and give as much notice as possible so that they can look at babysitting options, maybe when you give out the Save the Dates, just give them a call to let them know," Lisa said.

No kids wedding insert, £23.79, Etsy

If you're wondering exactly how to word it, she has provided a suggestion. "When you send out your more formal invitations, make sure you word it in a nice way - something simple like: 'While we love your children, our wedding is an adult-only occasion, so we please ask that no children attend.'"

Alternatively, if you plan to invite some young guests, whether that's your own children or your flower girls and page boys, Lisa said it's important to make it clear that they are the exception to the rule.

SHOP: 11 best supermarket wedding cakes from M&S, Waitrose, Sainsbury's & more

READ: 6 wedding cake mistakes nobody tells you until it's too late – from costs to waste

"You need to be careful not to make any of your guests feel like it's just their kids that have been excluded - maybe pop a note on your invitations that states: 'No children with exception of the bridal party.'"

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, intimate wedding ceremonies with limited guest lists have become more popular than ever, especially when combined with the cost of living crisis.

While taking children off the guest list may save some pennies, kids are actually far more affordable than adult attendees.

Couples may have young bridal parties but ask that other children don't attend their wedding

"It's usually about 50 per cent less than an adult when you look at the cost of things like the food," the etiquette expert explained, adding: "Of course, children won't be drinking alcohol, and soft drinks are much cheaper, so there are savings there and also you can usually get cheaper wedding favours for child guests."

RELATED: 20 tips to plan a wedding on a budget - and save thousands

READ: Everything you need to know about your wedding drinks

However, kid-friendly weddings may require extra entertainment, refreshments or perhaps even creches that offer adults a small break from parenting duties.

Child-friendly weddings

"If you've chosen to have a child-friendly wedding you do need to think about actually making it child-friendly, for yours, the kids and the parents' sake!" Lisa continued.

When it comes to the ceremony, one of the key issues to address is toilet breaks (which tend to occur at the most inconvenient moments!) and general areas where parents can take restless children.

Lisa said couples can ask their vicar or wedding registrar to make an announcement at the start of the service telling parents where they can go in those scenarios.

"During the reception, maybe consider having a children's table, or children's corner, where there are activities and games for them to play with. If it's an outside venue, a bouncy castle will always go down a treat and maybe an ice cream stand," she concluded.

READ: Cutting costs on wedding music is the worst thing brides and grooms could do – expert

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.