13 stylish bridal jumpsuits for all modern brides in 2022

Wedding dresses aren't for every bride, but there are plenty of other styles on the market in 2022 – power suits, skirts and jumpsuits included.

The bridal jumpsuit is perfect for outdoor weddings (nobody wants a Marilyn Monroe moment on their big day), and hitting the dancefloor at your evening reception. Take inspiration from the likes of Vogue Williams and Kaley Cuoco and opt for a beautiful bridal jumpsuit.

From strapless bridal jumpsuits to wide-leg trousers and sparkles, keep scrolling to see our top picks…

Best bridal jumpsuits for 2022

Looking for some sparkle with your bridal jumpsuit? All eyes are sure to remain on you in this sequin number from Temperley London, one of the Duchess of Cambridge's go-to designers.

Temperley London sequin bridal jumpsuit, £1,495, Net-a-Porter

Keep warm without long sleeves with this cutout knit jumpsuit from Balmain, which boasts a 90s-style square neckline and flared trousers.

Balmain knit jumpsuit, was £1,895 now £1,137, MyTheresa

With a halterneck and floaty style, we're getting serious Meghan Markle vibes from this De La Vali look.

De La Vali halterneck jumpsuit, £380, Farfetch

Feathers are very in-style right now, so why not rock them on your big day?

Feathered strapless jumpsuit, was £250 now £207.20, Coast

If you're after a very bridal feel, this Rime Arodaky jumpsuit with a sheer tulle bodice with embroidered flowers is for you.

Rime Arodaky jumpsuit, £915.60, Net-a-Porter

Ivory white? Check. Feather trim? Check. Flared trousers? Check. You can't go wrong with this Rachel Gilbert design.

Rachel Gilbert jumpsuit, £1,359, Farfetch

Made from ivory crepe, this Galvan wide-leg bridal jumpsuit has a boned bodice for a modern yet classic silhouette.

Galvan jumpsuit, £1,095, Net-a-Porter

Embrace the tuxedo style with this Rixo bridal jumpsuit made from luxurious silk.

Rixo silk jumpsuit, £565, Harrods

Amanda Holden's wedding dress designer Elie Saab has created this gorgeous belted bridal jumpsuit with flattering pleated trousers.

Elie Saab belted jumpsuit, £2,750, Net-a-Porter

Boho brides should check out this Hope & Ivy embroidered bridal jumpsuit, complete with a plunging neckline, angel sleeves and an open back. Plus, it's a bargain!

Hope & Ivy embroidered jumpsuit, £150, ASOS

Make a statement in this Tadashi Shoji design with a cape and a lace yoke.

Tadashi Shoji cape jumpsuit, £465, Farfetch

How gorgeous are the sequin and bead embellishments on this Elie Saab bridal jumpsuit? Hurry, it's selling out quickly.

Elie Saab embellished jumpsuit, £8,500, Net-a-Porter

For a beachy or low-key wedding, we're loving this cotton halterneck style with a strappy back.

Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini jumpsuit, £570, Farfetch

