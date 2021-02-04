Meet Kylie Minogue's fiancé Paul Solomons after engagement confirmed

Kylie Minogue has been dating British GQ boss Paul Solomons since 2018, and the pair are officially engaged.

Paul's stepmother, Gloria Solomons, confirmed the news and told the MailOnline she was "thrilled", after hearing the story of Billie Piper accidentally calling Paul Kylie's "fiancé" in an interview with ELLE.

Speaking of Kylie, Gloria added: "She's very nice I'm thrilled they're engaged. It's very exciting. But, I'm sorry, I cannot tell you any more because I've been told not to. I respect my son and I respect Kylie too much to say any more."

It is unknown where or when the couple will tie the knot.

While we await more details, here's everything we know about Paul and Kylie's relationship, as well as Kylie's past loves...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Naga Munchetty shocks Kylie Minogue with her favourite Christmas films

Who is Kylie Minogue's fiancé?

Paul Solomons is the creative director of British GQ. In a past interview, Kylie described him and said: "I've met someone who I feel good with. It feels right. I can feel my face going, people say 'Your face changes when you take about him,' and it does. Happiness. He's an inspiring, funny, talented guy. He's got a real-life actual job! It's lovely."

The pair have been dating since 2018

Kylie and Paul were first linked back in April 2018. The singer confirmed their romance one month later when she posted a photo of the couple kissing at her birthday party at Chiltern Firehouse in London, aw!

Who are Kylie Minogue's former flames?

The singer was previously engaged to Galavant actor Joshua Sasse, and the pair dated from 2014 to 2017. Announcing their split on Instagram, she wrote: "Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life.

The pair split in 2017

"Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons."

Kylie previously dated model Andres Velencoso before the pair amicably separated in 2013. Speaking to the Express, she explained: "It was an amicable separation. He’s the nicest guy, the coolest guy."

Kylie previously dated model Andres Velencoso

Of course, Kylie famously dated her Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan from 1986 to 1989. Speaking about their split back in 2017, he told The Mirror: "It was an extremely painful parting of the ways and, without doubt, I took a long time to recover from it. Years, definitely.

The pair dated in the 1980s

"It was bad enough that she'd run off with anybody, but she happened to run into the arms of the greatest rock god of the period, the very guy who I secretly wanted to be. That was a pretty big punch to take. I've since bumped into Kylie quite a few times. The break-up never comes up in conversation. We're not close enough to get into that."

