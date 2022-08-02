Rochelle Humes' vampy destination wedding was nothing like first nuptials – inside Inside the couple's two weddings

Rochelle Humes and her husband of ten years, Marvin, ensured their vow renewal in Lake Como was very different from their original wedding celebration in 2012.

The couple not only jetted abroad for a destination wedding with their three young children, but they also totally changed their decor, swapping bridal white for vampy red – but one thing that did remain constant was the unusual dress code for the guests. Take a look at how the Hit List presenters' two equally stunning weddings compared…

WATCH: An exclusive look inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes' vow renewal in Lake Como

Wedding venues

On 27 July 2012, Rochelle and Marvin gathered 250 guests at the magnificent Orangery at Blenheim Palace for their wedding day. It was a sea of white with large displays of roses positioned in white vases along the aisle, which matched the plain carpet and seats.

Following the signing of the register, the wedding party and guests headed to the Great Hall for a drinks reception with champagne, cocktails and canapés.

Rochelle and Marvin chose a black and white theme for their big day at Blenheim Palace

Ten years to the day after their star-studded UK wedding, the couple chose Italy's breathtaking Lake Como as the backdrop of their second celebration. They were joined by 75 close friends and family members as they reaffirmed their commitment to one another in the grounds of the iconic hotel, Villa D'Este, before enjoying a boat ride with their kids Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake.

This time, the couple ditched bridal white decor for bolder colours, including Rochelle's bright red rose bouquet which tied in with the red flowers scattered in between the hedges at the end of the outdoor aisle. The table displays were extra romantic with red floral displays, candles, and even a matching chandelier!

Wedding dresses

Rochelle chose two gowns for both of her weddings – so four in total! The bride, then 23, walked down the aisle in a stunning strapless Vera Wang silk gown with a ruffled train and a full-length veil before changing into a strapless mini dress to hit the dancefloor in the evening. Her second gown featured an embellished satin waist belt and she accessorised with ivory slingback heels and a birdcage veil fascinator.

Rochelle's second wedding dress for her 2012 nuptials

More recently, Rochelle was a vision in a bespoke French lace and tulle gown by Suzanne Neville, featuring long fluted sleeves with ribbon detail. She teamed it with a bespoke Helen Martin lace veil embroidered with the message: 'Ten down, forever to go.'

While she hasn't shared pictures of her final bridal outfit, she was spotted with a high-neck satin dress with draped material as she danced with her husband in a wedding clip shared exclusively with HELLO!.

Guests

One of the key reasons Rochelle and Marvin held a second wedding was because they wanted to celebrate with those who couldn't attend their big day in 2012. The Saturdays singer told HELLO!: "There are people in my life now that I’m so close to and they weren’t at my wedding. There are people that I would have as a bridesmaid now who weren't there at the time."

In 2012, her fellow Saturdays bandmates Frankie Sandford, Mollie King, Vanessa White and Una Healy were all bridesmaids, and they looked sensational in their black satin Pia Michi crystal-encrusted gowns. Meanwhile, Marvin also had the support of his fellow JLS stars, Jonathan 'JB' Gill, Oritse Williams and Aston Merrygold.

The couple renewed their vows in front of their children at iconic hotel Villa D'Este. Photographer: Chelsea White

Many of them were invited to the vow renewal, and while Aston couldn't attend due to work commitments, his fiancée Sarah Richards did join the celebrations.

Perhaps most importantly, Rochelle and Marvin's children were excited to be part of the big day.

"The girls have watched the video and seen photographs from our wedding day and Alaia, in particular, kept asking: 'Why wasn't I there? She wanted to know, 'Where was I? In your tummy?' She wasn't letting it drop and that kind of spurred us on because we'd always said this was something we wanted to do," Rochelle told HELLO!.

While Alaia and Valle wore sweet white dresses like their mother, Blake matched his dad in a mini black suit. In keeping with the monochrome theme, all of the guests at both of their celebrations wore black, which was previously seen as an unconventional colour to wear to a wedding.

