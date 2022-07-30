Inspired by Stacey Solomon? 7 corset wedding dresses we love

Sophie Bates
If you loved Stacey Solomon’s dreamy corset wedding dress, take a look at our edit of the best corset wedding dresses to shop, from Selfridges, Reformation, ASOS and more
Stacey Solomon stunned fans on Thursday when she released the beautiful photos from her wedding to Joe Swash - and we still can't get over her dreamy princess dress.
RELATED: Bride Stacey Solomon shares first wedding photos - wait 'til you see her princess gown
SHOP: 10 backless wedding dresses 2022: From Selfridges, ASOS, Net-a-Porter & more
Stacey looked breathtaking in her Verona Bridal corset wedding dress © Chelsea White
The Loose Women star unveiled the photos from her magical wedding, which showed off her magnificent Verona Bridal off-shoulder gown. If you loved Stacey's dazzling dress choice as much as we do, take a look at our edit of the best corset wedding dresses to shop now.
Best corset wedding dresses
Butterfly dress, £285, Reformation
Similar to Stacey’s wedding dress, this corset dress from Reformation teams the fitted bodice with romantic off-shoulder sleeves for the most elegant look - and the vintage-style relaxed skirt with a ruffled hem is so lovely.
LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter
Daphne corset split maxi dress, £120, Club L London
If you’re on the hunt for a figure-hugging wedding dress, you’ll love this bandeau corset gown from Club L London. It features a thigh-high side slit that's sexy while still being sophisticated.
READ: Stacey Solomon reveals heart-melting plans for wedding decorations after lavish nuptials
Lace & Beads corset tulle maxi dress, £85, ASOS
Looking for a high-street wedding dress? This Lace & Beads dress features a full skirt similar to Stacey’s, with tie straps and a flattering sweetheart neck. So glam!
RELATED: Stacey Solomon fans' are all saying the same thing about her wedding dress
Juliette dress, £248, Reformation
For a shorter style, we love this Juliette dress. Its figure-hugging bodice works beautifully with the relaxed skirt - and it can be worn as a wedding day or evening dress.
Bronx and Banco Mademoiselle dress, £1261, Revolve
Wow! This Bronx and Banco wedding gown is just stunning. The corset bodice is semi-sheer, with sparkling embellishments all the way through.
MORE: Best V-neck wedding dresses 2022: From Coast, Net-a-Porter, ASOS & more
Corset glitter tulle midi dress, £110, Chi Chi London
The tulle skirt on this glitter corset dress is giving us major princess vibes.
READ: Mrs Hinch reveals surprise at seeing Stacey Solomon's wedding photos with Joe Swash
Norma Kamali corset gown, £759, Revolve
Revolve has tons of elegant gowns to shop, but this Norma Kamali dress is our favourite. The lace design paired with the fishtail skirt gives it such a sophisticated bridal feel.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.