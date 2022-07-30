Inspired by Stacey Solomon? 7 corset wedding dresses we love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon stunned fans on Thursday when she released the beautiful photos from her wedding to Joe Swash - and we still can't get over her dreamy princess dress.

RELATED: Bride Stacey Solomon shares first wedding photos - wait 'til you see her princess gown

SHOP: 10 backless wedding dresses 2022: From Selfridges, ASOS, Net-a-Porter & more

Stacey looked breathtaking in her Verona Bridal corset wedding dress © Chelsea White

The Loose Women star unveiled the photos from her magical wedding, which showed off her magnificent Verona Bridal off-shoulder gown. If you loved Stacey's dazzling dress choice as much as we do, take a look at our edit of the best corset wedding dresses to shop now.

Best corset wedding dresses

Butterfly dress, £285, Reformation

Similar to Stacey’s wedding dress, this corset dress from Reformation teams the fitted bodice with romantic off-shoulder sleeves for the most elegant look - and the vintage-style relaxed skirt with a ruffled hem is so lovely.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Daphne corset split maxi dress, £120, Club L London

If you’re on the hunt for a figure-hugging wedding dress, you’ll love this bandeau corset gown from Club L London. It features a thigh-high side slit that's sexy while still being sophisticated.

READ: Stacey Solomon reveals heart-melting plans for wedding decorations after lavish nuptials

Lace & Beads corset tulle maxi dress, £85, ASOS

Looking for a high-street wedding dress? This Lace & Beads dress features a full skirt similar to Stacey’s, with tie straps and a flattering sweetheart neck. So glam!

RELATED: Stacey Solomon fans' are all saying the same thing about her wedding dress

Juliette dress, £248, Reformation

For a shorter style, we love this Juliette dress. Its figure-hugging bodice works beautifully with the relaxed skirt - and it can be worn as a wedding day or evening dress.

Bronx and Banco Mademoiselle dress, £1261, Revolve

Wow! This Bronx and Banco wedding gown is just stunning. The corset bodice is semi-sheer, with sparkling embellishments all the way through.

MORE: Best V-neck wedding dresses 2022: From Coast, Net-a-Porter, ASOS & more

Corset glitter tulle midi dress, £110, Chi Chi London

The tulle skirt on this glitter corset dress is giving us major princess vibes.

READ: Mrs Hinch reveals surprise at seeing Stacey Solomon's wedding photos with Joe Swash

Norma Kamali corset gown, £759, Revolve

Revolve has tons of elegant gowns to shop, but this Norma Kamali dress is our favourite. The lace design paired with the fishtail skirt gives it such a sophisticated bridal feel.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.