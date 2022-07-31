Exclusive: Rochelle and Marvin Humes renew vows in fairytale Lake Como ceremony The couple have been married for ten years

Celebrity couple Marvin and Rochelle Humes have renewed their marriage vows, with Italy's breathtaking Lake Como as the backdrop and their three gorgeous children very much at the heart of the celebrations – and have shared photographs and all the details of their special day exclusively with HELLO!

Ten years to the day after their star-studded wedding at Oxfordshire's Blenheim Palace, which took place on July 27, 2012, the Hit List presenters were joined by 75 close friends and family members as they reaffirmed their enduring love and commitment to one another in the grounds of iconic hotel Villa D'Este.

Daughters Alaia, nine, and Valentina, five, were bridesmaids, whilst 21-month-old son Blake made the cutest best man in a mini tuxedo suit to match dad Marvin's.

Rochelle chose to wear a bespoke French lace and tulle gown by Suzanne Neville, featuring long fluted sleeves with ribbon detail. It was teamed with a bespoke Helen Martin lace veil which the Suzanne Neville team hand-embroidered with the couple's wedding motif: Ten down, forever to go.

"Rochelle looked so incredible, she took my breath away all over again. To be stood there with my beautiful wife, my girls and my boy – my world – was a moment I'll never forget," said JLS star and Capital radio DJ Marvin, 37, whose bandmates Jonathan 'JB' Gill and Oritse Williams were there to share the emotional occasion.

Sadly fourth bandmember Aston Merrygold couldn't be there due to work commitments, but his fiancée Sarah Richards did join the celebrations, as did DJ and presenter Melvin Odoom.

Rochelle looked gorgeous in a bespoke French lace and tulle gown by Suzanne Neville. Photographer: Chelsea White

Presenter, author and businesswoman Rochelle explained that it was their children who had "spurred them on" to reaffirm their vows.

"The girls have watched the video and seen photographs from our wedding day and Alaia, in particular, kept asking: 'Why wasn't I there? She wanted to know, 'Where was I? In your tummy?' She wasn't letting it drop and that kind of spurred us on because we'd always said this was something we wanted to do," Rochelle, who changed into a second Suzanne Neville dress for the evening party, told HELLO!

They reaffirmed their commitment to one another in the grounds of iconic hotel Villa D'Este. Photographer: Chelsea White

"Life goes by so fast, it's easy to forget to be present. This day has been a chance for us to take in what we've achieved in ten years and go: 'Wow, we did this!'" she added. "Some people marry their soulmate, some their lovers, some their best friend, I did all three with Rochelle and I am truly the luckiest man in the world," said Marvin.

Photographer: Chelsea White

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale on Monday.