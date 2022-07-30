Rochelle Humes stuns in thigh-split dress during vow renewal celebrations Rochelle and Marvin renewed their vows in Italy

Rochelle Humes surprised fans this week when she revealed that she and her husband Marvin renewed their wedding vows after ten years of marriage.

SEE: Rochelle Humes rocks £1.1k cut-out wedding guest dress by bridal designer

The This Morning star has yet to share a glimpse of her bridal dress publicly, but on Saturday, she gave fans a peek inside her wedding wardrobe as she shared some stunning photographs from their trip to Lake Como, Italy, where the ceremony took place.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle Humes and Marvin return to their wedding venue

One photo sees Rochelle rocking a zebra print, strappy dress with a daring thigh-split while holding her son Blake in her arms. The only thing to distract from the breathtaking mountain views was Rochelle's appearance.

She accessorised with a straw, wide-brimmed hat, open-toe sandals and wore her hair pulled back from her face in a low ponytail. Another image saw her enjoying ice cream while wearing a colourful, floral two-piece which consisted of a maxi skirt and matching cropped blouse.

MORE: Rochelle Humes' never-before-seen regal wedding photos with husband Marvin

RELATED: Why Rochelle Humes doesn't wear £45k engagement ring from Marvin

Rochelle also shared several photos of her daughters and a cheeky one of Marvin in his boxers while he was admiring the view from their exquisite hotel room. Captioning the photos, the new bride wrote: "What a magical week…leaving a piece of my heart in Como..."

Rochelle rocked some stunning outfits during her wedding week

HELLO! exclusively revealed that Rochelle, 33, and Marvin, 37, renewed their wedding vows on Wednesday, with their three gorgeous children Alaia, nine, Valentina, five, and Blake, aged 21 months, all playing major roles in the celebrations.

Ten years to the day after they became husband and wife, in a star-studded wedding at Oxfordshire's grand Blenheim Palace - a glittering occasion covered exclusively by HELLO! – the popular pair reaffirmed their enduring love for one another in front of 75 family and close friends.

Revealing it was largely their children that prompted their decision to renew their vows, Rochelle told HELLO!: "The girls have watched the video and seen photographs from our wedding day and Alaia, in particular, kept asking, 'Why wasn’t I there?'.

Rochelle and Marvin renewed their vows in Italy

"She wanted to know, 'Where was I? In your tummy?' She wasn't letting it drop and that kind of spurred us on because we'd always said this was something we wanted to do."

"The girls will definitely remember being here for this – and even Blake will look back one day and know he was part of it," Marvin told HELLO!.

Stay tuned for full details and the exclusive photos, coming soon in HELLO! magazine.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.