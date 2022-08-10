Serena Williams reveals preparations for Meghan Markle's royal wedding took 'all night' The tennis pro was a beautiful wedding guest

Serena Williams was one of many celebrity guests who witnessed Meghan Markle's royal wedding with Prince Harry back in 2018.

The tennis pro, who has recently announced her retirement from the sport, was pictured arriving at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle looking chic as she walked arm-in-arm with her then-new husband Alexis Ohanian. However, she admitted in an interview with Vogue that the behind-the-scenes preparations for her wedding guest look took all night!

Serena's outfit included a pale pink Versace dress with an asymmetrical neckline, draped material around the waist and a midi pencil skirt, which she paired with a matching fascinator, blush heels and chunky Bulgari jewellery. But it was her intricate hairstyle that got the sport's star reminiscing about her look.

"What's so iconic about this is I was like, 'Royal wedding? I'm definitely wearing braids,'" she said, adding that two or three girls were braiding her hair "all night."

The tennis star attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in a pink Versace dress

"I was so tired, I was like, I'm going to sleep. So I lie down, and then they just kept braiding until the morning and they finally finished. It was a very long process but it was so worth it," Serena continued.

She wore her braids in a sleek high ponytail which fell to her thighs. The mother-of-one kept her statement hairstyle for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's evening reception at Frogmore Cottage, but she chose to change into a floor-length Valentino gown with a square neckline and floral skirt which she teamed with trainers.

Serena kept her braids for the evening reception

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old compared her husband Alexis' outfit to the ones worn in Downton Abbey, complete with a tailcoat and a pale grey tie.

Serena and Duchess Meghan became friends after meeting at a charity football game in 2014, so it comes as no surprise that she was invited to the royal's nuptials four years later. Serena opened up about the royal's moving ceremony at a press conference, saying: "It was all really exciting to see so much African-American culture impacted in the wedding."

She continued: "I was really happy Meghan wanted to incorporate that into it. I think it was just a whole cultural shift and change. It was seeing how far African-Americans have come. I thought it was an incredibly inspiring and beautiful and really motivating thing."

