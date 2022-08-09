Royal engagement! Prince proposes to Oxford student with jaw-dropping ring Congratulations are in order for Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Sophie-Alexandra Evekink

Royal wedding bells are incoming! Congratulations are in order for Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Sophie-Alexandra Evekink, who have just announced their engagement.

News of the engagement was shared by the Office of the Bavarian Royal House alongside two heartwarming photographs of the couple in which they can be seen posing in traditional outfits - and Sophie's ring is simply breathtaking.

One photo pictures Prince Ludwig, 40, and Sophie-Alexandra, 32, in a romantic scene posing against a stunning mountainous backdrop as they embrace each other. Oxford criminology student Sophie-Alexandra wears an elegant emerald green dress, coordinating with her dazzling emerald engagement ring.

Meanwhile, Prince Ludwig dons a smart linen jacket with forest green lapels, co-ordinating with his wife-to-be.

In the second, Prince Ludwig gazes into the eyes of his fiancée and their pet dog as they enjoy the outdoors together. The couple is wearing traditional Tyrolean hats, a distinctive element of the local folk costume.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Prince Ludwig is the eldest son of Prince Luitpold and the great-great-grandson of Bavaria's last King Ludwig III.

Speaking to Germany's Bild newspaper, Prince Luitpold shared his wishes that the couple would "start a family soon." The father-of-five added: "Ludwig made a good choice. My future daughter-in-law is a very intelligent and educated woman."

As reported by the MailOnline, royal fans began to speculate that the pair were engaged after Sophie-Alexandra was spotted wearing a large emerald ring on her engagement finger at a wedding the couple attended last week.

Sophie recently spoke at Oxford University on her criminology research

It is not known how the couple first met, though their relationship likely bloomed due to their similar academic interests.

Prince Ludwig studied political science and law, while his fiancé Sophie-Alexandra is a dual Dutch/Canadian citizen and doctoral student at the Law Faculty of the University of Oxford.

