Coronation Street's Sally Carman channels Princess Charlene in recycled blue wedding dress

One month after her first wedding, Sally Carman, 41, recycled her unique bridal gown for a second celebration with her new husband Joe Duttine, 52, and their Coronation Street co-stars – and didn't her outfit remind you of Princess Charlene of Monaco?

The bride – who is known for her portrayal of Abi Webster in the soap – ditched white for her two big days, instead opting for an unconventional blue outfit. Her gown featured long puff sleeves, an embroidered bodice and a flowing skirt, and she finished off her outfit by styling her blonde hair in glamorous curls.

Eleven years earlier, Princess Charlene also made her 'something blue' her choice of outfit, which was created by Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld. For her civil ceremony on 1 July 2011 inside the Prince's Palace's Throne Room, she stepped out in a strapless chiffon aquamarine jumpsuit with palazzo pants and a lace-trimmed single-breasted jacket, which she later removed at the Jean Michel Jarre concert that evening.

While her husband Prince Albert chose a contrasting black and white ensemble, Sally's groom twinned with the bride in a blue suit and a grey hat.

Vicky shared new photos of the bride recycling her wedding dress

"Last night, I was privileged to join a bunch of beautiful people in celebrating this fabulous couple saying 'I do'. What a night it was.

"Congratulations to a very special couple and my dear friend, the inimitable @sally_carman__. Here’s to Mr & Mrs Duttine," wrote Sally's co-star Vicky Myers, who plays DS Swain.

The couple wore twinning blue outfits on their big day

The new snaps showed the loved-up newlyweds making speeches to their guests and dancing together. On 15 July, Sally posted her own wedding snap to mark her big day, showing herself and Joe kissing under a balloon arch and writing: "We did."

Her followers showered her with praise in the comments section, with many pointing out her beautiful blue outfit. "brb just crying!!! You are the most gorgeous bride!!!!!" gushed one, and a second wrote: "Congratulations, you look lovely Sally. Love the blue. Stunning. Be happy." A third added: "That dress Sally!"

