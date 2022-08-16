James Bay's rarely-seen bride and new mum Lucy's figure-hugging wedding gown sends fans wild The couple welcomed their daughter in October 2021

James Bay took a break from promoting his successful music career on social media to share the first photos of his wedding with his long-term girlfriend Lucy Smith.

The Let It Go hitmaker, 31, married his partner of 15 years earlier this month, announcing the news by sharing loved-up snaps on Instagram of himself with his stunning bride, who keeps largely out of the spotlight. James and Lucy – who welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ada in October 2021 – looked delighted as they were showered in confetti by their guests outside their lavish wedding venue, where a huge chandelier hung in the entrance hall.

Lucy wore a beautiful figure-hugging gown with long sheer sleeves, a leg split and a low back, which was visible in the second photo as the newlyweds strolled through the grounds.

Groom James also looked dapper in a suit, which he dressed down with a white T-shirt and black lace-up boots.

"Mr & Mrs Bay, August 2022, photos by @indiahobson," James captioned the snaps, and his followers rushed to congratulate the happy couple. And although their 10-month-old little girl didn't feature in the photos, that didn't stop his fans from including Ada in their well-wishes.

The singer-songwriter married his childhood sweetheart earlier this month

"Oh my god!!!! Congratulations James, all the happiness to you, Lucy, and the little future musician sunshine!!!" wrote one, and a second penned: "Wishing you, Lucy, Ada and your family and loved ones all the happiness in the world. Keep on making beautiful music together."

A third remarked: "So wonderful. Lucy [looked] beautiful, wish you two all the best," and another added: "Lucy in the second photo!!!!! AHHHH."

James recently shared a heartfelt tribute to his partner of 15 years Lucy

James and Lucy first started dating at the age of 16, and while the singer-songwriter has kept their relationship largely under wraps, he shared a rare tribute to her following the release of his song, One Life.

"I’ve never been great at sharing my private life on here," James wrote next to a series of sentimental photos from their relationship milestones, including a throwback snap of the teenagers and a photo with baby Ada.

"One Life is a song I wrote about the most precious and private part of my life, my relationship with Lucy. I didn't know if I’d be able to sum it all up in one song, I'm still not sure I ever will, but this one feels like it got close. It's about the realisation that for all the somethings I chase after, it's actually just someone that I really need. Lucy has been next to me every step of the way, I feel extremely lucky that I get to say that."

