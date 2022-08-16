﻿

James Bay's rarely-seen bride and new mum Lucy's figure-hugging wedding gown sends fans wild

The couple welcomed their daughter in October 2021

James Bay took a break from promoting his successful music career on social media to share the first photos of his wedding with his long-term girlfriend Lucy Smith.

PHOTOS: 28 royal brides with historic wedding dresses: Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice & more

The Let It Go hitmaker, 31, married his partner of 15 years earlier this month, announcing the news by sharing loved-up snaps on Instagram of himself with his stunning bride, who keeps largely out of the spotlight. James and Lucy – who welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ada in October 2021 – looked delighted as they were showered in confetti by their guests outside their lavish wedding venue, where a huge chandelier hung in the entrance hall.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most spectacular HELLO! exclusive weddings

Lucy wore a beautiful figure-hugging gown with long sheer sleeves, a leg split and a low back, which was visible in the second photo as the newlyweds strolled through the grounds.

MORE: Jordan Banjo marries wife Naomi at royal residence – wait 'til you see her sparkly wedding dress

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's lavish second wedding revealed – all the details

Groom James also looked dapper in a suit, which he dressed down with a white T-shirt and black lace-up boots. 

"Mr & Mrs Bay, August 2022, photos by @indiahobson," James captioned the snaps, and his followers rushed to congratulate the happy couple. And although their 10-month-old little girl didn't feature in the photos, that didn't stop his fans from including Ada in their well-wishes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by James Bay (@jamesbaymusic)

The singer-songwriter married his childhood sweetheart earlier this month

"Oh my god!!!! Congratulations James, all the happiness to you, Lucy, and the little future musician sunshine!!!" wrote one, and a second penned: "Wishing you, Lucy, Ada and your family and loved ones all the happiness in the world. Keep on making beautiful music together."

A third remarked: "So wonderful. Lucy [looked] beautiful, wish you two all the best," and another added: "Lucy in the second photo!!!!! AHHHH."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by James Bay (@jamesbaymusic)

James recently shared a heartfelt tribute to his partner of 15 years Lucy

James and Lucy first started dating at the age of 16, and while the singer-songwriter has kept their relationship largely under wraps, he shared a rare tribute to her following the release of his song, One Life.

"I’ve never been great at sharing my private life on here," James wrote next to a series of sentimental photos from their relationship milestones, including a throwback snap of the teenagers and a photo with baby Ada.

"One Life is a song I wrote about the most precious and private part of my life, my relationship with Lucy. I didn't know if I’d be able to sum it all up in one song, I'm still not sure I ever will, but this one feels like it got close. It's about the realisation that for all the somethings I chase after, it's actually just someone that I really need. Lucy has been next to me every step of the way, I feel extremely lucky that I get to say that."

SHOP: 10 backless wedding dresses 2022: From Selfridges, ASOS, Net-a-Porter & more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about celebrity weddings

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back