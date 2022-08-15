Kourtney Kardashian's secret sheer wedding dress revealed in unseen photos The Kardashians star may not have chosen a mini wedding dress

Kourtney Kardashian's lingerie-inspired wedding dress for her nuptials with Travis Barker is hard to forget, but she recently shared a behind-the-scenes peek at a very different bridal gown.

To mark her wedding dress designer Domenico Dolce's birthday, The Kardashians star shared some unseen photos of her Dolce & Gabbana gown before the details had been finalised – and one of them showed off a corset top with a sheer fishtail skirt.

"Happy birthday to the iconic #domenicodolce!! I will forever cherish all of the moments with you designing my wedding dress, the endless laughs and your vision and for making me feel like a princess. I love you and hope you have the most magical birthday!" Kourtney wrote in the caption.

Several of the snaps showed her one-of-a-kind Alta Moda satin corset mini dress, which was inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie and featured lace detailing around the bust and thighs. However, it seems as though the TV star may have been considering a floor-length gown at one point before opting for an unconventional short skirt.

The Kardashians star rocked a fishtail skirt while designing her wedding dress

One show-stopping detail of her outfit was her statement veil, which featured hand-embroidered florals, a large image of the Virgin Mary, and the words 'Family Loyalty Respect', which was a tribute to Blink-182 drummer Travis' tattoo.

"The veil is absolutely stunning, can’t get over it!" commented one fan, and another added: "How exquisite was this dress and veil."

Travis also looked smart in a black suit as he exchanged vows at a red altar in Portofino, Italy in May 2022. The couple chose Villa Olivetta on Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's hilltop estate for their idyllic wedding venue, offering guests stunning views of the Mediterranean.

Kourtney wore a black mini dress for her pre-wedding party

For their pre-wedding celebrations, Kourtney was pictured walking hand-in-hand with her then-fiancé in another daring bridal outfit. She wore a black mini dress from Dolce & Gabanna, complete with a sweetheart neckline and a striking appliqué of the Virgin Mary on the bodice. The bride-to-be added elegant opera gloves and a gothic black veil adorned with cobalt blue lace.

Just days earlier, Kourtney turned to the designers yet again for her intimate Santa Barbara courthouse ceremony, donning a lace bustier dress which she customised to include a gold and red heart motif on her bodice. She paired the frock, which retails for $1,825, with sheer gloves, a matching veil and burgundy velvet shoes.

