Full House's Jodie Sweetin's fourth low-cut bridal gown was worlds apart from exes The Full House actress has been married four times

Jodie Sweetin was a beautiful bride as she tied the knot for the fourth time in a bittersweet ceremony on 30 July – but her outfit was very different from her former three weddings.

In pictures she shared on Instagram, the Full House star, 40, posed with her family and her new husband Mescal Wasilewski in a lace white bridal gown from Lili Bridals. It featured a low V-neck, an open back with sheer detailing and a long train, which was adjusted by her guests as she walked down the aisle hand-in-hand with Mescal after exchanging vows at a private home in Malibu, California.

She wore her blonde hair in a high bun with a veil, a sparkly necklace and a colourful bouquet finishing off her look. Meanwhile, her husband looked smart in a black suit and her bridesmaids and daughters Zoie, 14, and Beatrix, 11, rocked floor-length blue dresses.

"I kinda can’t stop thinking about this day…Here’s a few personal pics with family and friends from the wedding. And scroll to the last pic and see if perhaps you recognize anything?!" Jodie captioned the photos, pointing out her pink robe with She Wolf Bride Pack printed across the back from Fuller House.

Jodie wore a plunging white lace gown for her Malibu nuptials

"You looked beautiful in your wedding dress! Yes, the wolf pack was from Fuller House! And congratulations again!" replied one, and another added: "Very beautiful." A third gushed: "[You're] flawless! Bea is a mini you, Zoie is a freaking supermodel, I cannot!"

Another sentimental outfit at her nuptials was the black shirt that John Stamos accidentally wore, which Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo gave to John.

She told People: "It was Bob's shirt, so Bob was there in this weird little way. I hugged John and then l like, kissed the shirt. I was like, 'Bob's here too.'"

Jodie wore a strapless ankle-length gown for her wedding with Morty Coyle

So what were Jodie's three former wedding outfits like? The TV star married Shaun Holguin in 2002, with unearthed photos revealing her off-the-shoulder gown with an embellished bodice and princess-style skirt.

They split in 2006, and she went on to marry Cody Herpin in 2007, but she didn't release photos of the low-key Las Vegas nuptials, which were attended by only a few guests.

The couple got engaged in January

Finally, she tied the knot with her ex-husband Morty Coyle in 2012 dressed in a cropped, strapless wedding dress with a satin belt. They split in 2016, and Jodie announced her engagement to Mescal in January 2022.

"I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me," she said of her new husband. "And I couldn't be more grateful."

