Ellen DeGeneres twins with bride Portia De Rossi at intimate wedding – inside The couple got married on 16 August 2008

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia De Rossi marked their 14th wedding anniversary on 16 August, with the TV host sharing a sweet tribute that left her followers in tears.

READ: Kelly Ripa reveals her wedding to Mark Consuelos cost just $179

A video compilation highlighted some of the couple's best memories together, including one clip from The Ellen Degeneres Show where Ellen gets very emotional as she recalls her wife's wedding speech. Quoting part of it in her Instagram caption, she wrote: "'It's good to be loved. It’s profound to be understood.' I love you, @portiaderossi. Happy 14!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres gets emotional as she recalls wife Portia's wedding speech

The couple tied the knot at their home in 2008, shortly after same-sex marriage was legalised in California – see their matching outfits and why they changed their plans a the last minute.

Where did Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi get married?

Ellen and Portia married at their home in Los Angeles on 16 August 2008. Only 19 guests attended the couple's intimate wedding ceremony, which took place on their living room floor, before tucking into a vegan dinner and vegan red velvet wedding cake. The couple have since revealed they had their first dance to Stevie Wonder's Ribbon in the Sky.

MORE: 15 beautiful LGBTQ celebrity weddings: Rylan Clark, Ellen DeGeneres & more

SEE: 28 royal brides with historic wedding dresses: Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice & more

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi got married at their home

The couple had originally planned for their wedding to be a larger, star-studded affair, but Portia previously said they changed their plans as it "just got to be too big and stressful".

Who officiated Ellen and Portia's wedding?

The ceremony was officiated by late philosopher and self-help guru Wayne Dyer, and the couple revealed what he said in an Instagram video for their tenth anniversary.

Wayne Dyer officiated the couple's wedding ceremony

"My dear Portia and Ellen," he began. "Today we have taken a giant step forward toward the ideal that all of us, with no exceptions, are not only created equal, but we each have the unalienable right to pursue our own happiness."

He continued: "I have often said that true nobility is not about being better than anyone else, it's about being better than you used to be. With your exchange of vows today, you symbolize for many who have gone before you, who were forced to live their lives in quiet desperation, lurking in the shadows, that we as a people, are truly becoming better than we used to be."

What did Ellen and Portia wear for their wedding?

Ellen and Portia both wore Zac Posen outfits on their wedding day

The pair both wore bespoke Zac Posen outfits; an ivory blouse, waistcoat and trousers for Ellen, and a tulle ball gown with blush pink skirt for Portia.

What have Ellen and Portia said about their wedding?

Ellen shared a look back at their big day in honour of their tenth anniversary in 2018, writing: "This was such a special day for us." Last year, she shared another throwback wedding photo in which she described Portia as "my favourite person".

GALLERY: Ellen DeGeneres' home cost 3x Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.