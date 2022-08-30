Rebecca Adlington shares moving tribute to Andy Parsons following devastating miscarriage The Olympic swimmer's first wedding anniversary fell on 28 August

Just days after Rebecca Adlington shared the devastating news that she had suffered a miscarriage, the Olympic swimmer posted a very sweet tribute to her husband Andrew Parsons, whom she describes as "the love of my life."

The sports star, 33, posted the message in honour of the couple's first wedding anniversary, which fell on 28 August. In a new throwback snap taken on their big day, Rebecca gazed into her new husband's eyes dressed in a beautiful bespoke dress by Turkish designer Zeynep Kartal, complete with a V-neck and polka dot sheer sleeves. Andy looked dapper in a blue suit as they strolled through the grounds of their wedding venue, 12-acre private estate Scarlet Hall.

Hinting at the couple's support for one another during this difficult time, she wrote: "Happy anniversary @andrewparsons5. You are the love of my life, my everything. I know I can get through anything with you by my side. You are simply the best."

Rebecca's followers showered the couple with heartfelt messages – both congratulating them and wishing the star well. "Sending you both so much love Happy Anniversary xx," remarked one fan, while a second added: "Happy Anniversary to you both, stronger together."

Rebecca marked her first anniversary with Andy by sharing a moving tribute

A third wrote: "So glad you have each other’s support at what must be a very difficult time."

After exchanging their vows back in 2021, the couple partied with 80 guests, including Team GB swimming coach Bill Furniss and swimmers Joanne (Jo) Jackson and Steve Parry. Two important people at Rebecca and Andy's wedding were their children – Rebecca's daughter Summer from her first marriage to fellow former competitive swimmer Harry Needs was both flower girl and ring-bearer, while the couple's little boy Albie was carried down the aisle by Tom Haffield.

They were planning to expand their family, but Rebecca sadly revealed she had suffered a miscarriage last week, leaving her hospitalised after battling sepsis, a kidney infection, and a fever.

The Olympian opened up about her miscarriage on Instagram

"On Tuesday me and Andy went to hospital for our 12-week scan only to discover we've had a miscarriage which resulted in emergency surgery," she explained.

"I managed to leave hospital Thursday only to be readmitted Friday. After a day of treating sepsis, a kidney infection and a fever I’m slowly on the mend. Long way to go but I’m in the right place."

Rebecca continued: "I can't thank the hospitals and the staff enough, been so supportive. It's such a devastating time but important in times like these we remember we aren't alone and have so much support.

"@andrewparsons5 you have been my rock this week. Same with family and friends. We haven't managed to process it all yet but I know with their support we'll get through it." She concluded: "Once I'm able to leave hospital I'm extremely grateful I get to go home and give my 2 little ones the best hugs!"

