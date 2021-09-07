Rebecca Adlington reveals 'playful' engagement and wedding rings after surprise nuptials

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Since her surprise wedding on 28 August, Rebecca Adlington has left her fans guessing about her dazzling engagement and wedding rings from Andy Parsons – until now.

The couple got married at Cheshire's Scarlet Hall, sharing exclusive photos and details with HELLO!, and the Olympian has now revealed that her two beautiful diamond designs are both from Anuka Jewellery.

Reposting a series of close-up photos of the final wedding and engagement bands, as well as the design process, from the jewellery brand, Rebecca wrote on her Instagram Stories: "In love with what anuka_jewellery designed and made for me! Exactly what I wanted. I loved the process and seeing them come to life too."

WATCH: Rebecca Adlington and Andrew Parsons Play Mr & Mrs

Her engagement ring featured a large emerald cut central diamond with smaller, unusual shaped "playful" diamonds on the white gold band. It perfectly complemented her diamond-studded wedding band.

Anuka Jewellery explained: "I was approached by @beckadlington earlier this year to create her engagement ring and wedding band. After shopping around and trying rings on, Becky had a clear idea of what she wanted but was struggling to find something that little bit different. ⁠

Anuka Jewellery designed the Olympian's engagement and wedding rings

"I was thrilled to receive her enquiry and we quickly got to work on creating her vision. Using contemporary cuts and a playful arrangement of the chosen diamonds, we arrived at a delicate design that made a beautiful statement. ⁠

"Both rings were cast in 18ct white Fairmined gold and using a stunning Canada Mark emerald cut central diamond. ⁠

"All stones were supplied by @fair_trade_gemstones, ⁠Gold is @fairminedofficial and stamped with their special hallmark.

"Congratulations to you both on your recent nuptials it has been a complete pleasure to share this part of your journey with you."

Rebecca's fans were delighted to see the breathtaking designs, taking to the comments section to praise the jewellery. "ABSOLUTELY STUNNING," remarked one, and another added: "So beautiful."

Rebecca and Andy tied the knot at Cheshire's Scarlet Hall

For her big day, Rebecca looked beautiful in a bespoke wedding dress by Turkish designer Zeynep Kartal.

"Zeynep had made dresses for me before, so she knew what I liked and what works for me," she told us. "We had a little chat and in five seconds flat she’d sketched a dress that I knew was absolutely perfect."

