Stacey Solomon’s strict rule for guests on wedding day to Joe Swash might surprise you Guests were not allowed this item at Stacey and Joe’s wedding day

Stacey Solomon finally tied the knot with her beau Joe Swash in July after being forced to postpone for several months due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

The Loose Women star marked the romantic occasion with an enchanting ceremony and star-studded reception held in the whimsical grounds of the couple’s £1.25million home, better known as 'Pickle Cottage' - and Stacey’s strict rule for guests may surprise you.

Every couple has their own preferences on how to navigate their wedding day. For Stacey and Joe, this meant putting a strict ‘no phone’ rule in place for all their guests.

Taking to Instagram to explain her reasoning behind the surprising decision, Stacey revealed the couple chose to ban phones at their nuptials "mostly for home privacy," but also so that "everyone could enjoy the day without worrying about filming and getting pics."

Stacey shared a snap of the playful vintage car photo booth she hired

Naturally, Stacey and Joe’s guests weren’t just expected to rely on the snaps of a standard wedding photographer to capture their memories.

The crafty mother-of-four used vintage car photo booths from Mega Booth, as well as a large photo booth capturing retro monochrome Polaroids.

"One of the best things we got for the day was special photo booths so everyone could have as many pics in them as they like and we got a lovely album of them all," explained Stacey.

"Honestly it was one of my favourite wedding purchases. Going through them all was just the best! I’d highly recommend [them] a million times over."

The star exchanged phones for photo booths at her wedding

The former X Factor star went on to share several photos from the booths, including snaps with her best friend and bridesmaid Sophie Hinchliffe, AKA Mrs Hinch.

Stacey, 32, and Joe, 40, married in a romantic ceremony at their family home, surrounded by friends and family.

The MailOnline confirmed the couple had a traditional Jewish ceremony in a marquee in their back garden on Sunday, before enjoying a performance by TOWIE star James Argent's The Arg Band.

