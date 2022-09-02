Emily Atack surprises in gorgeous wedding dress following dreamy holiday She looks stunning!

Emily Atack soaked up the sun last week in Spain, but on Thursday she was back to work and surprised her Instagram followers as she posed up a storm in a wedding dress.

The presenter shared several gorgeous snaps of herself inside a church in a white silk wedding gown, with her long blonde hair perfectly styled into a messy updo.

To complete the look, Emily wore drop diamond earrings and carried a gorgeous bouquet of white peonies and green leaves.

Also beside her was Duncan James, who looked dapper in a blue suit.

Emily posed up a storm alongside Duncan James

Whilst the picture could have suggested Emily had secretly tied the knot, it seems it was all for her show, The Emily Atack Show.

Captioning the gorgeous snap, the 32-year-old told her fans: "#TheEmilyAtackShow. Heavenly morning working with @mrduncanjames."

Another snap showed a closer look at the star, with her flawless make-up look in full view.

The former The Inbetweeners star has been hard at work this week shooting for the third series of her ITV2 show, which she debuted back in 2020.

The star was filming scenes for series 3 of her show, The Emily Atack Show

Following its debut, ITV revealed the show achieved the biggest audience for a female-led stand-up show that year.

A year later, the show was nominated for 'Best Comedy' at the TV Choice Awards. In February 2022, it was announced that the show would be renewed for a third season.

At the time, ITV2 confirmed Series 3 will see the star "unleashing her own uniquely personal comedy and treating viewers to even more uncanny impressions, mischievous sketches and comedic skits".

ITV2 also confirmed the return of Celebrity Juice, the Keith Lemon-fronted panel show in which Emily is a team captain, alongside Laura Whitmore, who recently quit as the host of Love Island.