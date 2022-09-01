Amanda Holden's 'primitive' meeting with husband Chris Hughes following divorce

Amanda Holden had only recently divorced her ex Les Dennis when she met her current husband Chris Hughes – who happened to be the son of Les' agent Mike Hughes.

The Heart Radio star, 51, and the record producer crossed paths in Los Angeles in 2003 and started dating the following year. Amanda revealed she felt "something primitive" when she first saw Chris, and The Sun reported she knew she "had to be with him".

Fast forward 19 years and the couple are happily married with two children, Lexi, born in 2006, and Hollie, born in 2012. Their son Theo was sadly stillborn in 2011.

Their eldest daughter was two years old and acted as a flower girl when they tied the knot at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset in December 2008 before hosting their reception at Babington House, an exclusive members club that boasts an 18-acre estate, 33 guest rooms, bar, restaurant and orangery. They were joined by the likes of Piers Morgan and Jessie Wallace for the celebrations.

Amanda was a stunning bride in a champagne-coloured Elie Saab gown for her big day, which featured a lace overlay adorned with sequin detailing and a low back. It was a marked change from the outfit she wore on her wedding day to comedian Les in 1995.

When she was 24, Amanda tied the knot with the Family Fortunes host wearing a satin dress with a square neckline, teamed with elegant silk gloves, a delicate pouch bag and a twee veil. Instead of wearing her glossy locks down, she opted for a beehive updo and a tiara, which finished off her Cinderella look.

After several brief splits in 2000 and 2001, the former couple confirmed the end of their seven-year marriage in 2002 and officially divorced the following year.

However, Amanda takes every opportunity to praise her second husband, whom she gushed is "fit." Speaking to The Mirror, she said: "Oh god I really fancy Chris.

"We'll be eating dinner in a restaurant, he'll go to the loo, then I'll look up, catch a glimpse of a man and think, 'He's fit' and then realise, '[explicit] that's my husband! I still fancy him!"

On the longevity of their marriage, Amanda added: "He challenges me and I challenge him, and I think that's the secret to a good marriage."

