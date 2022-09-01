Jennifer Lopez reveals family was sick and 'worried' ahead of wedding to Ben Affleck The week prior was quite stressful!

After breaking her silence following unexpected leaked videos from her private wedding ceremony to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is continuing to share scenes from her wedding.

Doing it in her own way, and at her own time, the star revealed new intimate details from her long-awaited nuptials in a newsletter sent to fans on Thursday, even confessing to some unexpected worries and setbacks moments before the event.

In the newsletter, the singer opened up about the pre-wedding mishaps, shared her favorite moment from Ben's heartfelt speech to her, and shockingly revealed they all fell ill just days before.

The actress kicked off her tumultuous pre-wedding story with some foreshadowing, saying: "It had rained at sunset every day that week."

She painted a picture of the stress everyone was under about everything going well, or not, saying: "Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named 'love bugs,' the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc."

The reasons to worry appeared never ending, and she added: "Not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday."

Despite the mishaps, the couple looked happier than ever walking away from the altar

What's more, she didn't stop there, and confessed the most stressful factor of all: "Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating 'til late in the week."

Then she wrote: "That, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend."

The party seems to have gone without a hitch

However, Jennifer knew there was nothing as meant to be as a wedding 20-years in the making, and later confessed: "The truth is, I never had one doubt. All week I felt the calm and easy certainty that we were in God's hands…"

The mother-of-two went on to finally share every detail from her stunning nuptials, sharing exclusive photos of her and Ben walking away from the altar, and their first dance.

