Giovanni Pernice has laughed off the rumours that he is romantically involved with The Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, the Strictly Come Dancing star reacted to the reports by sharing a tears of joy memoji of himself. He also included Abba's famous Mamma Mia song, which featured the words, "Here we go again".

The social media post comes two days after he was allegedly seen getting close with the British actress. The Sun reported that the pair "were all over each other" during a raucous BRITs afterparty at London nightclub The Box.

Although they were pictured together looking friendly on the night, the professional dancer is yet to follow Emily on Instagram. The former I'm A Celebrity contestant does follow him, however.

Emily Atack has been linked to Giovanni

Giovanni is reportedly single after splitting from former Love Island star Maura Higgins in October. However, weeks later, he was forced to clarify rumours that suggest he is dating Made in Chelsea star Verity Bowditch - something he has strenuously denied.

"Always wanting to speak the truth over here," he wrote on Instagram in November. "It's news to me that I am dating, didn't know anything about it. At the moment, as you know it's all about dance dance dance which is wonderfullll darling." He added: "That's the reality, no drama here. Have a great day – 'THE SUN' is shining! Gio x." [sic]

The pro dancer is currently on the Strictly live tour with Rose Ayling-Ellis

The dancer, who won the latest series of Strictly, has previously dated Ashley Roberts, Jessica Wright and Georgia May Foote.

Meanwhile, Emily was most recently linked to England footballer Jack Grealish. He allegedly left her "devastated" by ending their two-month fling. In the past, she has been linked to Dougie Poynter, Seann Walsh and Harry Styles.

