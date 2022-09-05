Surprise royal wedding! Jewellery designer channels Queen Letizia in silky bridal gown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Exciting relationship news just keeps coming from the Jordanian royal family! Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad of Jordan, 55, married his second wife Princess Miriam of Turnovo, 45, on 3 September.

To announce the news, the Royal Hashemite Court shared a snap of the newlywed couple which showed that the Bulgarian royal and jewellery designer Miriam opted for a stunning silky bridal gown from Cortana. As part of the bridal collection, the ivory frock features luxurious satin material with a high neckline, a fitted waist, dolman sleeves and a V-shaped back with buttons.

The modest yet chic silhouette is clearly a hit among the royals, as Queen Letizia of Spain has been spotted in the midi version in a deep blue hue. She stepped out in the frock for the 40th anniversary celebration of El Pais back in 2016, pairing it with metallic heels and beaded earrings.

The royal wedding announcement read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad and Her Royal Highness Princess Miriam, Princess of Turnovo, on Saturday, 3 September 2022, in the presence of His Majesty King Abdullah II.

Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad married Princess Miriam on 3 September. Photo: The Royal Hashemite Court

"Their Royal Highnesses Prince El Hassan bin Talal and Prince Talal bin Muhammad attended the marriage ceremony.

"The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to His Majesty on this occasion, and wishes Their Royal Highnesses Prince Ghazi and Princess Miriam Ghazi a lifetime of happiness."

Queen Letizia wore the blue version of the Cortana dress in 2016

This marks both of the couple's second weddings. Prince Ghazi married Areej Omar al-Zawawi in 1997 and the couple welcomed four children together: Princess Tasnim, who was born in August 1999, Prince Abdullah in November 2001, Princess Janna in September 2003, and Princess Salsabil in October 2014.

Miriam with her late husband Crown Prince Kardam of Bulgaria

Meanwhile, Miriam shares two sons Prince Boris, the Prince of Tarnovo, and Prince Beltrán, with Crown Prince Kardam of Bulgaria. The late royal sadly passed away in 2015, after spending almost seven years in a coma caused by a car crash in 2008.

The former daughter-in-law of Tsar Simeon II and Tsaritsa Margarita and her two sons visited Kardam's memorial on the River Jordan the day before her second wedding.

The Royal Court also recently announced two engagements. Back in July 2022, Queen Rania's daughter Princess Iman bint Abdullah II revealed she will marry Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, and the following month Rania's son Crown Prince Hussein proposed to Ms Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif.

