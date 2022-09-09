Royal wedding to go ahead days after Queen Elizabeth II's death The date is set for 10 September

The Queen's death on Thursday 8 September has prompted a period of mourning for both the royal family and the public, but one royal wedding is expected to go ahead as planned.

READ: The Queen's life in pictures: Remembering the best moments from her 70-year reign

On Saturday 10 September, just two days after the sad news was announced that Her Majesty has passed away, Princess Maria-Laura of Belgium will wed her British partner William Isvy, starting with a civil ceremony followed by a religious celebration at the Cathedral of St. Michel and St. Gudula in Brussels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II's life in pictures

The wedding is expected to pay tribute to the late monarch, with royal journalist Wim Dehandschutter reporting that there will be a moment of prayer and reflection dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II during the religious celebration.

The Belgian royal family are expected to be in attendance, including the bride's parents Princess Astrid and Prince Lorenz.

RELATED: Prince Charles and Camilla share heartbreak following the Queen's death

READ: Prince Charles is now King - what happens next for the Queen's son

Maria-Laura and William's engagement was announced in December 2021, with the Belgian Royal Palace sharing snaps of the loved-up couple embracing in the garden.

Princess Maria-Laura of Belgium and her partner William Isvy got engaged in December 2021

The Princess showed off her sapphire and diamond engagement ring, which bears similarities to the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall's iconic ring that originally belonged to her husband Prince William's late mother Princess Diana.

"Princess Maria Laura and Mr William Isvy have become engaged. The wedding will take place in the second half of 2022. Congratulations to the future bride and groom!" the message read.

Of course, the couple could not have anticipated that their chosen wedding date would fall at such an emotional time.

Maria-Laura's uncle King Phillipe of Belgium, from whom she would have had to ask permission to marry, released a statement of condolences following Queen Elizabeth II's death. Next to a throwback photo of Her Majesty smiling alongside Phillipe and his wife Queen Mathilde, the royals wrote: "It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Belgian royal family paid tribute to Her Majesty following her death

"She was an extraordinary personality. We will always keep fond memories of this great Lady who, throughout her reign, showed dignity, courage and devotion. Each of our encounters will remain etched in our memories forever.

"The United Kingdom has lost an exceptional monarch who left a deep mark on history. We extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the British people. Rest in peace, Your Majesty, with your beloved husband."

READ: 10 darkest moments throughout the Queen's reign

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.