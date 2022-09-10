Princess Maria Laura of Belgium stuns in mini Gucci wedding dress The royal had two ceremonies to mark the special occasion

Princess Maria Laura of Belgium tied the knot with her French husband William Isvy in true style on Friday. The daughter of Princess Astrid and the granddaughter of King Albert II celebrated the joyful occasion with two wedding ceremonies - a civil wedding at Brussels City Hall, followed by a religious wedding at the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula in Brussels.

The fashionable princess went all out for her special day. For the civil ceremony, the royal sported a striking mini wedding dress crafted by Gucci. Featuring short sleeves, a rounded neckline, a cream hue and a voluminous pleated skirt, the number was a classy yet contemporary choice.

She completed her low-key look with a pair of white heels boasting chunky heels, and some dazzling diamond drop earrings.

For the following ceremony held at the Cathedral, Prince Maria Laura donned a luxurious Vivienne Westwood gown. She arrived arm-in-arm with her father, Prince Lorenz of Belgium, at the wedding ceremony, looking sublime in the silk gown.

Displaying the label's signature corset silhouette and off-the-shoulder neckline in a pearlescent shade of white, the number was the ultimate choice for the on-trend royal.

A billowing four-metre-long lace veil held in place by a diamond tiara added a touch of timeless decadence to her wedding day aesthetic.

Princess Maria Laura opted for a natural beauty blend for the big day, letting her radiant features speak for themselves. She wore her blonde hair swept up into a classic bun, which remained perfectly intact beneath her sumptuous lace veil.

Herve Verhoosel, the couple's spokesperson, told Dutch media: "The corset and neckline are inspired by fashionable women of the 18th century and the fabric that drapes over the shoulders, drapes and falls from the hip is reminiscent of ancient Greek statues."

As she graced the scene, the princess was joined by Princess Marie-Astrid, her cousin Princess Olympia Napoleon, her sister-in-law Princess Elisabetta and her sister Princess Luisa.

