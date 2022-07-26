Princess Diana concealed last-minute wedding dress disaster – did you spot it?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Diana was a beautiful bride when she married her ex-husband Prince Charles on 29 July 1981, but her wedding preparations at Clarence House were not smooth-sailing.

The Princess of Wales, then 19, suffered a last-minute fashion mishap after putting on her puff-sleeve bridal gown designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel – and although it wasn't fixed by the time she walked down the aisle at St Paul's Cathedral, it went largely unnoticed by the 3,500 guests and 750 million people who tuned in to watch on TV.

After putting on her ivory silk taffeta gown, Princess Diana was adding the final touches by dabbing her perfume, Quelques Fleurs, onto her wrists when she dropped some down the front of the dress, staining the fabric in a very obvious place.

So how did she hide the perfume stain from millions of eyes? According to her makeup artist Barbara Daly in the book Diana: The Portrait, she attempted to clean the dress to no avail.

Instead, Diana placed her hand on that part of the fabric as though she was holding up the front of her dress to walk – when in fact the clever hand placement was a deliberate attempt to conceal the beauty mishap.

The Princess of Wales reportedly tried to hide a perfume stain

It seemed to work, as everyone was too delighted to catch a glimpse of the stunning gown, which featured a record-breaking 25-foot train and 10,000 mother of pearl sequins and pearl embellishments. She paired it with the Spencer tiara, a cathedral-length veil and silk shoes with the letters 'C' and 'D' on the bottom to represent the bride and groom's initials.

David Emanuel recently revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO! that the Princess actually called him on the day of her wedding.

He reminisced: "After all the photographs, they went in to have the wedding breakfast and I went back to my studio in Mayfair. All of my workroom ladies were there so we had a glass of champagne.

"We had a little party and just as I’m about to lock up, the phone rings… I thought who’s calling? It was Diana! She said 'I just wanted to say thank you so much for the gown. I loved it. Prince Charles loved it. All the family loved it.'

"It couldn’t have been more special for me to hear from the client. When you design for a bride you want her to be happy. As long as the bride is happy that is all that matters. The fact she took the time before she went off on honeymoon… that’s genuine kindness."

Diana later changed into a very unexpected pink ensemble as she headed on her honeymoon with her new husband Prince Charles.

