Emeli Sandé's £70k engagement ring is remarkably like Princess Eugenie's The singer showed off her new cluster ring

Emeli Sandé's fiancée Yoana Karemova clearly has royal taste when it comes to engagement rings since she popped the question with a gorgeous rock much like Princess Eugenie's.

The singer announced the exciting news that she was engaged by sharing a snap of her new hand candy and writing: "I said Yes!" followed by two heart emojis. Zoe Ball was among the first to share her congratulations, writing: "Congrats gorgeous girls," while Dame Kelly Holmes also penned: "Congratulations. This is so lovely."

Emeli sat in the back of a car dressed in an electric blue blazer as she grinned and held her hand up to the camera, showing off her cluster ring with diamonds surrounding a central ruby and a gold band. The vintage ring is reportedly worth an estimated £70k and has a very romantic meaning, according to specialists at UK retailer Steven Stone.

Maxwell Stone commented: "Emeli's engagement ring is stunning. Featuring what looks to be a 3-carat ruby red stone, set on a yellow gold band, it's certainly eye-catching. Ruby is an incredibly romantic choice of gemstone – not only has it long been associated with energy, passion and power for life, but it's the stone of love.

The singer announced her engagement to Yoana Karemova

"The ruby is surrounded by eleven 3mm round diamonds, making it a cluster ring - an elegant design that first came into fashion in the Edwardian period."

The timeless style has continued to be popular today, with royals such as Sarah Ferguson and her daughter Eugenie both rocking similar rings.

Emeli showed off her vintage cluster ring

The Duchess of York's engagement ring from her ex-husband Prince Andrew featured a Burmese ruby surrounded by ten diamonds, forming a flower pattern on a yellow gold band. Jack Brooksbank appears to have taken inspiration from his mother-in-law's ring when picking out Princess Eugenie's striking rock, which contains a pinkish orange padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds.

Emeli was previously married to her childhood sweetheart Adam Gouraguine from 2012 to 2014, but she admitted that she struggled to deal with their breakup.

Princess Eugenie's padparadscha sapphire engagement ring from Jack Brooksbank

She told The Times: "Everyone thought I'd gone mad. 'What do you mean a divorce? We were all at your wedding a few months ago!'

"But there was just something inside me that said, 'This isn't the life. You're pretending to be someone else.'

"And that's so hard to explain to someone. I can't even explain it now." She added: "I think I spent the couple of months after not in denial, but not really dealing with what had happened."

Emeli met Yoana while studying classical music and she came out in March 2022, admitting that she was "happier than ever." Congratulations to the happy couple!

