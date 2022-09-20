Celebrity coloured engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and more We adore these eye-catching gems

They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, but who could resist these charming colourful engagement rings owned by stars including Katy Perry and Victoria Beckham?

From striking sapphires to mind-blowing rubies, get inspired with our round-up of celebrities with coloured engagement rings…

Victoria Beckham

Why have one engagement ring when you can have 14?! Or so Victoria Beckham appears to believe. Since marrying David Beckham in 1999, the fashion designer has acquired several new rings, including this cushion-cut emerald that sits in a sculptural diamond spiral.

Victoria's emerald rock makes an impression

Another addition to Victoria's engagement ring collection is this striking huge oval sapphire, which sits on a skinny pave band.

Victoria's breathtaking azure blue rock

Lady Gaga

This pretty pink sparkler was given to Lady Gaga by Christian Carino when he proposed in 2018. The engagement ring features a pink diamond or gemstone at the centre, surrounded by a circle of diamonds creating a flowered design. Sadly, the couple are no longer engaged.

Lady Gaga's rare pink gem is divine

Heidi Klum

Supermodel Heidi couldn't resist showing off her sparkling engagement ring from fiancé Tom Kaulitz on the Golden Globes red carpet in January 2019. The three-stone ring features a green central gemstone surrounded by two cushion-cut diamonds in what appears to be a gold setting, which is worth an estimated $20,000-$30,000.

Heidi's rainbow rings are dazzling

Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019 – and her amazing flower ring is so unique. It's a nod to Orlando's surname as well as perfectly fitting for Katy's adventurous style, and the cluster ring is comprised of a ruby central diamond and eight clear ones as the petals. The couple's love of flowers has since been further evident, with the arrival of their daughter, Daisy.

Katy's fun floral design is so pretty

Elizabeth Hurley

Shane Warne proposed to Elizabeth Hurley back in 2011 with a huge blue sapphire engagement ring with diamond side stones. The couple sadly split in 2013, but Liz has reportedly hung on to the ring – and who can blame her?

Elizabeth's huge beautiful sapphire is one to remember

Halle Berry

Wasn't Halle Berry's emerald engagement ring stunning? The Oscar-winning actress was given this 4-carat emerald ring set in yellow gold by her ex-partner Olivier Martinez when he proposed in March 2012.

Halle's bright emerald and gold ring is fit for a queen

Jessica Simpson

The precious ruby was the gem of choice for Jessica Simpson's husband Eric Johnson, who gave her this 5-carat ruby engagement ring surrounded by two pear-shaped diamonds when he proposed in 2010.

Jessica's romantic ruby ring

Kelly Clarkson

Former American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson's engagement ring comprises of a jaw-dropping five-carat yellow diamond surrounded by pave diamonds on a channel set band, and it's worth an estimated $150,000. Sadly, Kelly is currently filing for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly's sunny yellow ring suits the singer perfectly

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd also went to celebrity jeweller Neil Lane for her unique engagement ring, which features an unusual emerald-cut champagne-coloured diamond surrounded by pave diamonds set on a platinum or white gold band.

Kristen Bell's multi-stone ring is dazzling

Olivia Wilde

The engagement ring given to Olivia Wilde by Jason Sudeikis was like no other, featuring a beautiful central diamond surrounded by an emerald halo.

Olivia's emerald ring brings out her eyes

Penelope Cruz

Javier Bardem splashed out an estimated $30,000 on this gorgeous three-carat sapphire engagement ring for Penelope Cruz in 2009. The couple married in the Bahamas in July 2010, and they have since welcomed two children – Leo, born in January 2011, and Luna, who was born in July 2013.

Penelope's ring gives is Princess of Wales vibes

Charley Webb

The Emmerdale actress is now married to fellow co-star Matthew Wolfenden, and there is a sweet story behind her vibrant sapphire ring – they designed it together. The couple travelled to India and created this incredible piece of jewellery with an emerald-cut gem and two elegant diamond bands.

Charley's art deco sapphire is so unique

