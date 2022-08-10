Princess Eugenie's wedding dress designer announces engagement – see modern ring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Zac Posen is no stranger to weddings, having masterminded Princess Eugenie's blush pink second bridal gown and released his own ring collection, but he has now announced some exciting news of his own – he's engaged!

SEE: 12 royal brides' spectacular second wedding dresses you may have forgotten

The American fashion designer, 41, took to Instagram to share a series of loved-up photos with his new fiancé, ballet dancer Harrison Ball, and he showed off his very modern ring in the process. "Engaged [ring emoji] 8.8.22 @__harrisonball__," he wrote in the caption. The last snap showed a close-up of his left hand, where a platinum band reportedly worth around £5,000 (£4.1k) could be seen on his ring finger.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What would you do if you received an engagement ring you hated?

Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, explained: "Zac's platinum engagement ring is a great combination of a classic high polished band and black diamonds or onyx that are channel set into the center of the band, which adds a very modern and striking touch.

SHOP: 8 of the best men's engagement rings for a proposal

READ: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's strict wedding ban for A-list guests

"As the ring appears to be platinum, it will maintain its natural white color and shape, making it an heirloom for generations to come! I would estimate this ring costs approximately $5,000."

Zac announced his engagement to Harrison Ball

Celebrity friends and fans took to the comments section to share their congratulations. Misha Nonoo was among the first to write: "So happy for you!", while Reese Witherspoon added: "Congrats!!" and Ashley Graham remarked: "This couple!!!! Congratulations!!!!"

Zac's news comes just months after he released his latest "inclusive" wedding ring collection with Blue Nile, which he told Brides was "purposefully designed to represent love, regardless of gender."

Shop the look:

Platinum black diamond ring, £1,950, Beaverbrooks

He added: "Engagement rings and wedding bands are one of the purest and oldest symbols of love and marriage that have crossed over traditions and withstood time. For this collection, it was important for me to create unique and ageless designs that also celebrate love, unity, and marriage for all."

Zac designed Princess Eugenie's blush pink wedding dress

Although the options include pavé bands with white or yellow gold, none of them appear to be similar to Zac's ring. However, if you're inspired by his unique band, you can get the same high-shine platinum style for £1,222, or a similar platinum ring with black diamonds for £1,950.

RELATED: Why Princess Eugenie was the only royal bride without a veil on her wedding day

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.