Kayla Itsines' $100k engagement ring is too sparkly for words The Australian fitness star went public with her romance in January

Fitness influencer Kayla Itsines has shown off her dazzling engagement ring from her fiancé Jae Woodroffe – and it's stunning.

MORE: Why Kate Middleton's iconic engagement ring was not given to Meghan Markle

The 31-year-old Australian personal trainer took to Instagram to announce the exciting news that her partner had popped the question by holding her left hand up to the camera and showing off her new accessory. She simply wrote in the caption: "YES", followed by a string of love heart and ring emojis, while Jae shared the same snaps and added: "When you know, you know."

Loading the player...

WATCH: What would you do if you received an engagement ring you hated?

Amid hundreds of congratulatory messages, several of the couple's followers commented on her rock. "Congrats! Beautiful ring!" wrote one, and a second remarked: "What a ring!! What a future wife!! Goals." A third penned: "Wow congrats!! Did well with that ring."

Kayla's new ring is reportedly worth a whopping $100k (around £83k), thanks to the large round-cut diamond and diamond-studded band. The Diamond Pro's Mike Fried explained: "Kayla's engagement ring is the perfect balance of classic and modern styles. The pavé band enhances the center diamond and adds to the overall brilliance of the ring.

READ: 12 celebs who lost their wedding rings – and the shocking places they were found

RELATED: 11 best halo engagement rings: A complete guide

Kayla showed off her new engagement ring

"I'd estimate her diamond is at least 3 or 4 carats and worth $100,000. The ring is crafted out of white gold or platinum and features six prongs that hold the diamond in place."

Kayla's engagement comes just months after she introduced her partner to her followers. Back in January, she confirmed her romance by sharing a picture of the couple and adding the sweet message: "Meet Jae, everyone! My best friend for years and now, partner.

The fitness influencer announced her new relationship in January 2022

"For all those people replying to my stories saying 'you look really happy' … thank you!! I am @jaewoodroffe."

One person who will likely play a big role in their wedding is Kayla's daughter Arna, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, Sweat founder Tobi Pearce. The former couple got engaged in April 2018 after Tobi presented her with a square-shaped diamond on a pave band in front of her family.

Kayla was previously engaged to Tobi Pearce

Showing off her ring at the time, Kayla told her followers: "We have lived together for over 4 years, we have 2 beautiful dogs, an amazing business....and to top it off... Tobi got down on one knee last week and asked me to marry him.... in front of my family! I obviously said YES to spending the rest of my life with my very best friend. We have been together for 5 and a half years now, and I cannot wait for the many years and memories to come .... I love you so much @tobi_pearce."

They sadly split after an eight-year relationship in 2020.

SHOP: 11 best ruby engagement rings - and why they hold a special meaning

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.