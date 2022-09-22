Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley's relationship timeline – from dating to marriage The Barbie actress married her British husband in 2016

Margot Robbie has been married to her husband Tom Ackerley since 2016 but the couple largely keeps their relationship out of the spotlight.

However, according to the MailOnline, the duo were last spotted on Monday heading out on a cosy double date alongside Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. The pair also made a very rare red carpet appearance together in November at the Paramount Pictures' Post Governors Awards Party in Los Angeles.

Their latest outings add to the small list of public appearances the couple have made together – with their red carpet debut being in the fall of 2017, nearly a year after their wedding – but while they might not be pictured side by side in public often, behind the scenes they are much more than just husband and wife.

Margot and Tom are also business partners having co-founded their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, in 2014 alongside their friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr.

It turned out to be a great idea as together they have produced hit films including 2017's I, Tonya – which earned Margot an Oscar nomination for Best Actress – Promising Young Woman and the upcoming Barbie movie.

Speaking of their working dynamic, Margot previously told Porter: "I'm a great advocate of doing business with your partner. Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone's wife, I want to be better."

Find out more about their relationship below…

Margot and Tom met in 2013

When did Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley meet?

Margot met Tom – an assistant director and producer – on the set of her WWII film Suite Française back in 2013. They became close before deciding to move in with each other the following year alongside five other friends who were also working on the film.

"We were like, 'Wouldn't it be funny if we all lived together?'," the Wolf of Wall Street actress told the Guardian in 2018. "Someone said, 'But you don't live in London,' and I said, 'I don't live anywhere. I'll move.' Three days later we signed a lease in Clapham. I didn't even see the place."

When did Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley start dating?

The couple were friends for quite a while before Margot admitted that her feelings for Tom turned romantic unexpectedly.

Margot and Tom married in 2016

"I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit," she recalled to Vogue in 2016. "And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him.'

"And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"

They kept their relationship secret at first, but when they shared the news with their flatmates, it caused tension in the household.

The couple co-founded a production company

"We kept it a secret because we weren't really taking it seriously. 'Oh, whatever, we're just mates, we're just mates,'" she explained.

"And then everyone found out. Our house turned into The Jerry Springer Show for a moment there. But then the dust settled, and it was all good. Everyone was, like: 'No! This is going to ruin our group!' And then it didn't. It was fine."

Once the secret was out, Margot and Tom were first pictured enjoying a PDA-filled date during a New York Rangers game in February 2015.

When did Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley get engaged?

The couple never officially confirmed their engagement, but reports began swirling that a wedding was on the cards after Margot was photographed at an airport wearing a T-shirt that read "Say 'I Do' Down Under".

When did Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley get married?

Margot and Tom got married at a private property in Coorabell, Byron Bay on 18 December 2016, with the beautiful bride opting for a ruffled wedding dress for the low-key ceremony.

The couple were first pictured together in 2015

She confirmed the happy news a few days later by sharing a photo of herself kissing her new husband with her ring finger held up to the camera, showing off her teardrop diamond engagement ring next to her thin gold wedding band.

According to People, the actress was given away by her mother, with her three siblings also in attendance.

Margot revealed in 2017 that the couple skipped having a honeymoon in order to film I, Tonya – which turned out to be a great decision considering the film's success.

"There were times we were sitting in a car parked in Atlanta freezing cold being like, 'We should be on a beach right now. We should be on a honeymoon. What are we doing?!' Following our dream," she told Extra.

Margot and Tom have no children yet

Do Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley have children?

The couple have no children yet, but Margot has revealed in the past that she hopes to have a big family one day.

"If I'm looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there," she told Porter in 2018. "But definitely not at the moment. That's 100 percent certain."

