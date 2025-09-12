PR PDA is Hollywood's hottest red carpet trick - from Margot Robbie to Liam Neeson

Oscar Wilde once said, "Life imitates art far more than art imitates life," and if these celebrities are anything to go by, truer words have never been spoken, sort of. While romances between co-stars have been an inevitability on the glittering sets of Hollywood films since time began, for this list of silver-screen stars, that is not the case, but looks can be deceiving on the red carpet.

Over the last few months, a long list of A-listers seem to have been mimicking their on-screen relationships during their respective press tours. But these stars aren't in love and, in fact, many of them are in happy relationships and marriages away from their most recent projects. Join HELLO! as we take a look at all the celebrities from Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell to Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson who recently appeared 'loved-up' on the red carpet, all in the name of good PR.

1/ 5 © Getty Images Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell On Thursday night, Australian actress Margot Robbie, 35, brought her usual immaculate glamour to the UK, stepping out for the premiere of her brand new film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which she stars alongside Irish actor Colin Farrell, 49. During their appearance on the red carpet in London's Leicester Square, Margot - who recently welcomed a baby boy with her husband Tom Ackereley - and Colin - who remains single - were incredibly affectionate and photos from the event showed them holding hands and giggling together.



2/ 5 © Getty Images We are, however, under no illusion that their affectionate appearance is anything more than good old-fashioned cast chemistry, elevated for the sake of the promotional tour, with Margot previously telling Porter: "Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow."

3/ 5 © Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor Another pair who recently showed off their closer-than-close bond on the red carpet was Gladiator leading man Paul Mescal and Challengers star Josh O'Connor. The duo were doing press for their recent movie, The History of Sound, a film in which they play love interests. There's no denying they would have grown exceptionally close as friends during the process of bringing the tragic story to life - their characters ultimately torn apart by war, distance, and unspoken grief - and their on-screen bond was reflected when they stepped out on the red carpet holding hands. Away from The History of Sound, Paul, 29, is currently dating American musician Gracie Abrams, 26, meanwhile, Josh, 35, is loved-up with Saltburn starlet Alison Oliver, 28.

4/ 5 © Getty Images for Paramount Pictu Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Would it be fair to say that the world was a better place when we believed that Pamela and Liam had found love? Speaking on behalf of the nation, it's a yes, but alas, it wasn't meant to be. The pair, who recently starred in the Naked Gun together, sparked a slew of romance speculation during their loved-up appearances on the press tour. Following the actors' affectionate appearances on the red carpet, and a post from the former Baywatch star who wrote: "There's so much love in the air," alongside photos of said press tour which also inspired Liam's sister-in-law Joely Richardson to comment love hearts, the world thought the pair were a match made in heaven. While the stars don't seem to currently be in a relationship, Pamela was sure to rule out the possibility of the romance rumours being part of a PR stunt. "I do not and will never feed into PR stunts," she said onstage at the Deauville American Film Festival in France. That would be a death sentence. I'm authentically driven. I'm superstitious when it comes to love. And I'm not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life."



