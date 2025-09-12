PR PDA is Hollywood's hottest red carpet trick - from Margot Robbie to Liam Neeson

Oscar Wilde once said, "Life imitates art far more than art imitates life," and if these celebrities are anything to go by, truer words have never been spoken, sort of. While romances between co-stars have been an inevitability on the glittering sets of Hollywood films since time began, for this list of silver-screen stars, that is not the case, but looks can be deceiving on the red carpet.
Over the last few months, a long list of A-listers seem to have been mimicking their on-screen relationships during their respective press tours. But these stars aren't in love and, in fact, many of them are in happy relationships and marriages away from their most recent projects. Join HELLO! as we take a look at all the celebrities from Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell to Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson who recently appeared 'loved-up' on the red carpet, all in the name of good PR.
1/5
Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell
On Thursday night, Australian actress Margot Robbie, 35, brought her usual immaculate glamour to the UK, stepping out for the premiere of her brand new film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which she stars alongside Irish actor Colin Farrell, 49. During their appearance on the red carpet in London's Leicester Square, Margot - who recently welcomed a baby boy with her husband Tom Ackereley - and Colin - who remains single - were incredibly affectionate and photos from the event showed them holding hands and giggling together.
2/5
We are, however, under no illusion that their affectionate appearance is anything more than good old-fashioned cast chemistry, elevated for the sake of the promotional tour, with Margot previously telling Porter: "Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow."
3/5
Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor
Another pair who recently showed off their closer-than-close bond on the red carpet was Gladiator leading man Paul Mescal and Challengers star Josh O'Connor. The duo were doing press for their recent movie, The History of Sound, a film in which they play love interests.
There's no denying they would have grown exceptionally close as friends during the process of bringing the tragic story to life - their characters ultimately torn apart by war, distance, and unspoken grief - and their on-screen bond was reflected when they stepped out on the red carpet holding hands. Away from The History of Sound, Paul, 29, is currently dating American musician Gracie Abrams, 26, meanwhile, Josh, 35, is loved-up with Saltburn starlet Alison Oliver, 28.
4/5
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson
Would it be fair to say that the world was a better place when we believed that Pamela and Liam had found love? Speaking on behalf of the nation, it's a yes, but alas, it wasn't meant to be. The pair, who recently starred in the Naked Gun together, sparked a slew of romance speculation during their loved-up appearances on the press tour. Following the actors' affectionate appearances on the red carpet, and a post from the former Baywatch star who wrote: "There's so much love in the air," alongside photos of said press tour which also inspired Liam's sister-in-law Joely Richardson to comment love hearts, the world thought the pair were a match made in heaven.
While the stars don't seem to currently be in a relationship, Pamela was sure to rule out the possibility of the romance rumours being part of a PR stunt. "I do not and will never feed into PR stunts," she said onstage at the Deauville American Film Festival in France. That would be a death sentence. I'm authentically driven. I'm superstitious when it comes to love. And I'm not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life."
You may also like
5/5
Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler
American stars Zoe Kravitz, 36, and Austin Butler's, 34,undeniable red carpet chemistry during the press tour of their latest film, Caught Stealing, left fans' hearts ablaze but, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz had another A-lister on her mind.
Just after being pictured in what some fans interpreted as "flirty" interactions with her co-stars - who play love interests Yvonne and Hank in the Darren Aronofsky film - it came to light that the Batman starlet is seeing former One Direction star Harry Styles. The pair have since been pictured on romantic dates across the globe, jetting off to Rome after being seen kissing at Rita's in Soho, London.
Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories