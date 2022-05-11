Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez address wedding rumours The Strictly Come Dancing stars are so happy together

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez both took to social media on Wednesday following reports that they had postponed their wedding.

Gemma initially posted a collage of headlines about the couple to her Instagram Stories, which she captioned: "Woke up to the news that we've been 'forced to postpone our wedding', when did we even book it?"

Tagging her fiancé, the actress and presenter added three laughing emojis.

Gorka then shared the image to his own Stories, confirming that he and Gemma haven't actually made wedding plans since getting engaged on Valentine's Day last year.

Speaking to New magazine, the mum-of-one recently revealed that the loved-up couple have simply been too busy to set a date yet. "Gorka is literally on tour all of this year," the 37-year-old said. "We've only got four days off together."

Gemma continued: "He’s got the two Strictly tours back to back, and then he’ll be going on Strictly in the autumn. We don’t even have a minute to sit down and begin making plans!"

Gemma met Gorka after appearing on Strictly

The pair met on the set of Strictly back in 2017 when Gemma danced her way to the final with her professional partner, Aljaz Skorjanec.

She and Gorka announced their relationship in early 2018 and welcomed daughter Mia, two, in July 2019.

Earlier in the year, Gorka appeared on Steph's Packed Lunch, where he was grilled over their wedding plans.

The couple welcomed daughter Mia in July 2019

Asked whether there was a date for his wedding, the 31-year-old replied: "No we haven't! We're too busy! We are always saying, 'we need to pick a date'.

"We were talking the other day and we really need to book a holiday… We're just living and we're happy like that."

Also on the show, chef Simon Rimmer revealed that he was instrumental in bringing Gorka and Gemma together. Steph said: "Weren't you on their first date with them?" To which Simon replied: "Yes, we went to Nando's!"

