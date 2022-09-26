Harry Redknapp's wife Sandra candidly discusses 'working' on marriage

Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra admitted that they work on their marriage as they discussed relationship problems with This Morning viewers.

READ: Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra are so loved-up in 54-year-old wedding photos

The ex-West Ham manager, 75, and his partner, who he previously admitted is very private, have largely been praised for their close bond which was particularly apparent during Harry's time on I'm A Celebrity back in 2018. As the couple listened to callers' issues on Monday – while they promoted their new book When Harry Met Sandra – one caller Jenny revealed that her messy partner doesn't do his own washing and asked for their advice.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry Redknapp discusses supporting son Jamie's ex-wife Louise

Sandra admitted she has the same problem with Harry, explaining: "I do say to him that he puts it on top of the washing basket."

Holly Willoughby replied: "That is so lazy, just lift it up!" Harry admitted: "Sandra is always tidying up after me, I'm not the tidiest am I?" and his wife was quick to defend him, adding: "You always hang your clothes up, you're very good at that."

MORE: Everything you need to know about Harry Redknapp's wife, Sandra

RELATED: Louise Redknapp was the dream bride – and her shoes were so surprising

The couple gave This Morning viewers relationship advice

On the subject of their advice for Jenny, they both added: "Keep working at it!" and Phillip Schofield joked: "And instead give him 54 years and he still won't do it."

Household issues aside, they remained very confident about their relationship. When asked about their marriage secrets, Sandra responded: "We make it look easy."

"It's hard for us to say because things have been so good for us, but people get married and things happen, and you have to work it out," Harry continued.

The couple got married in 1968

"We laugh together," Sandra added, and Harry responded: "We get on well. And if I get the hump about something Sandra laughs at me and says, 'What are you doing? Calm down.'"

Harry and Sandra met at their local pub aged 17 and they went on to tie the knot on 30 June 1968 at Barking Abbey church, close to where they both grew up. Photos Harry looking dapper in a black suit with a pale tie, and his wife dressed in a long-sleeve lace gown with a veil positioned on top of her head.

They went on to welcome sons Mark and Jamie Redknapp, and they recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.

Harry has been very vocal about his love for his wife, whom he described as "very quiet and very shy." He told GB News: "I'm so lucky to be married to Sandra. She's looked after me. She's my life to be honest."

He added: "Sandra is very different to me. She's very quiet and very shy. She's quite happy just spending time with the family and would rather take a backseat."

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie's special nod to parents' marriage

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.