Harry Redknapp's heart-melting comments on marriage with 'very different' wife Sandra

Harry Redknapp's fans got an insight into the former footballer's loving relationship with his wife Sandra during his time on I'm A Celebrity, but his latest comments about his marriage will melt your heart.

The 75-year-old ex-West Ham manager described her as "very quiet and very shy", especially with the media interest following Harry being crowned the reality television show's King of the Jungle in 2018 "I'm so lucky to be married to Sandra. She's looked after me. She's my life to be honest," Harry told GB News.

"Sandra is very different to me. She's very quiet and very shy. She’s quite happy just spending time with the family and would rather take a backseat.

"After I won I'm A Celebrity all these offers were coming in for interviews and I said, 'Come on Sandra, I'll give you half the money'. To be honest she's still waiting!"

The couple got married in 1967

This is not the first time he's referred to Sandra as "his life" – he also made the sweet confession during an interview with HELLO! in 2019. Harry revealed the secret to their long-lasting marriage, saying: "Keep calm. It's like people get road rage - 10 seconds and it will calm down. Don't argue."

Heaping more praise on his beloved wife, Harry continued: "She is so placid you couldn't have a row with Sandra if you tried. If I ever do get uptight she goes, 'Look at you, calm down.' And then five seconds later I have calmed down, and that's it really."

He added: "I know it might sound corny, but we very rarely have an argument - we really don't, we get on great which is very lucky really. You are lucky to get on so well with someone and enjoy being with someone so much - I love being with Sandra - I love it, she's my life!"

Harry opened up about his marriage on I'm A Celebrity in 2018

The couple met at their local pub aged 17 and they went on to tie the knot on 30 June 1967 at Barking Abbey church, close to where they both grew up. Photos Harry looking dapper in a black suit with a pale tie, and his wife dressed in a long-sleeve lace gown with a veil positioned on top of her head.

They chose a low-key wedding, where their guests tucked into sandwiches at a local members' club. Harry and Sandra went on to welcome sons Mark and Jamie Redknapp, and they will be celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary this year.

Speaking about their relationship in the jungle, Harry said: "I'm a bit scared actually, getting older. I do love her too much, if anything happened it would just kill me. We just get on so well, I only want to be with her. I can never wait to see her."

Sandra later revealed to The Sun that she found his comments a little embarrassing. "He just doesn't realise that everybody is hearing him say things and talking about me, it's quite embarrassing really," she said. "It's very flattering after 54 years. You don't often hear him say things, so to hear him say that is really nice."

