Louise Redknapp was the dream bride – and her shoes were so surprising

Louise Redknapp (née Nurding) had just three days to choose her wedding outfit, but she still managed to include the most memorable 'something blue' with her shoes.

The 47-year-old mother-of-two married her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, 49, in a last-minute yacht wedding in Bermuda in 1998, before sadly divorcing in 2018. Photos show Louise arriving by horse-drawn carriage in a white spaghetti strap bridal dress layered over a contrasting black corset, which she teamed with 90s-inspired accessories.

Tying in with the embroidered butterfly on her bodice, she fastened her blonde hair away from her eyes with a small blue slider. But did you spot her unique heels? The bride stepped out in metallic strappy shoes with a block heel – perfect for balancing on the boat! – and a pop of blue butterflies.

Symbolically, the insects are thought to represent transformation and hope, and in the context of weddings, they may also represent a passionate bond. The butterfly fashion trend was huge in the 90s, with the likes of Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and Gwen Stefani rocking the popular motif – and it's recently come back in a big way thanks to the likes of Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa.

If you're inspired by Louise and want to add butterflies to your wedding look, try out these Aquazurra sandals in an electric blue hue, or go for a subtle pastel colour like ASOS' embellished shoes.

Eternal singer Louise and former footballer Jamie – who share sons Charley and Beau – said 'I do' at sunset on a luxurious 80-foot yacht owned by millionaire Nigel Prescott. The newlyweds and their 30 guests then continued the celebrations at the Marriott Castle Hotel overlooking Castle Harbour and Harrington Sound.

The couple got divorced in 2018

The wedding came days after Jamie proposed, with Louise recalling to The Mirror: "We were sitting in his room, and he said to me, 'I think we should probably get married, then.'

"It wasn't the most romantic proposal, and I think we even had a silly row afterwards when I told him he shouldn't have proposed just because he felt it was the right thing to do."

She confessed: "I mean, only I could have accepted a proposal in that way! But we were happy, and the wheels were set in motion for us to tie the knot."

