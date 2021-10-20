Sandra and Harry Redknapp share pictures from inside Jamie's surprise wedding to Frida The couple married ahead of welcoming their first child together

Sandra and Harry Redknapp have shared their joy at their son Jamie's recent wedding to girlfriend Frida Andersson.

MORE: Jamie Redknapp's new wife Frida Andersson makes big change after surprise wedding

The couple, who have been married for 53 years, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures taken at the newlyweds' wedding reception and accompanied them with heartfelt messages.

Frank and Christine Lampard celebrate Jamie Redknapp's wedding in style - see photos Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most spectacular HELLO! exclusive weddings

Sandra, 75, shared a black and white photo showing Jamie and Frida holding hands and smiling at each other during their ceremony, which took place at the Chelsea Registry Office in London.

READ: Frank and Christine Lampard celebrate Jamie Redknapp's wedding in style - see photos

RELATED: Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida Andersson's bump-skimming wedding dress follows this royal trend

"Thanking Frida & Jamie for a lovely day and wishing them every happiness for the future," she lovingly wrote alongside it.

Jamie and Frida exchanged vows at the Chelsea Registry Office

Her new daughter-in-law loved the message and was quick to reply. "Thank you so much for being there with us Sandra. It was a very special day."

Harry, 74, on the other hand, shared a photo from inside the couple's reception, which took place at the trendy Scott's restaurant in Mayfair.

The snap shows the couple cutting into their two-tier wedding cake.

The couple celebrated with family and friends at Scott's restaurant

"Celebrating with friends and family for Jamie and Frida's wedding. What a day we had sharing your special day," Harry wrote alongside it.

Jamie and Harry's wedding was low-key with just the closest friends and family in attendance, including Jamie's two sons with former wife Louise Redknapp, Charlie, 17, and Beau, 12.

For their surprise nuptials, the 37-year-old bride looked picture perfect in a stunning off-shoulder white dress which highlighted her blossoming baby bump, while Jamie, 48, put on a dapper display in a slick navy suit with white shirt and black tie.

The wedding comes shortly after the couple celebrated their first anniversary this summer and one month before they will welcome their first child together. The Swedish beauty confirmed her pregnancy back in May. Whilst they didn't officially announce the news, Frida later took to the comments section on her Instagram to respond to congratulatory messages.