Harry Redknapp pays the sweetest tribute to wife Sandra on 51st wedding anniversary

I'm A Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp made sure he marked his 51st wedding anniversary with wife Sandra with a lovely heartfelt tribute. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 72-year-old shared a gorgeous throwback picture from their big day alongside this caption: "Happy Anniversary Sandra. 51 years." The former football manager has been with Sandra for over 54 years. The couple first met when they were 17 in their local pub, and are now proud parents to two sons.

Their eldest son, Jamie Redknapp, was one of the first to post a message underneath, writing: "Love this pic x happy anniversary." [sic] Harry's campmate John Barrowman said: "Happy anniversary to you both. Jb and Scott and mum and dad." Mark Wright added: "Happy Anniversary H and Sandra. Love you both." Football star Robbie Keane stated: "Happy anniversary guys."

The celebration comes shortly after the couple jetted off to Morocco for Fleur East's wedding to Marcel Badiane-Robin in June. Over the course of the latest series of I'm A Celeb, Harry melted the nation's heart with his lovely stories about his marriage. During a recent chat with HELLO!, the TV star could not help but gush about his wife. "I can't wait to get home to see her tonight to be honest with you," he confessed. "I know it is silly after 54 years, but that is how we are. We go out, we are like Johnny no-mates. There is always just me and Sandra. We go out together on Saturday nights; we go to a restaurant."

Sandra surprised Harry when he was on I'm a Celebrity

"There are always tables of six or eight and all the people that live near us - then there is me and Sandra sitting just the two of us," the dad-of-two added. "That is how I like it, we like it like that - it's strange but we enjoy each other's company." On how they kept their marriage on track, Harry explained: "Keep calm. It's like people get road rage - 10 seconds and it will calm down. Don't argue."

Heaping more praise on his beloved wife, Harry continued: "She is so placid you couldn't have a row with Sandra if you tried. If I ever do get uptight she goes, 'Look at you, calm down.' And then five seconds later I have calmed down, and that's it really." He added: "I know it might sound corny, but we very very very rarely have an argument - we really don't, we get on great which is very lucky really. You are lucky to get on so well with someone and enjoy being with someone so much - I love being with Sandra - I love it, she's my life!"

