A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin's wife 'died a little inside' over engagement ring mishap The presenter and his wife were moving house at the time

Two years after their wedding day in 2016, Jonnie Irwin's wife Jess revealed she thought she had suffered from a terrible mishap with her engagement ring.

The mother-of-three took to Instagram to reveal the couple were moving home when she noticed something was wrong with her sentimental jewellery. Next to a snap of her solitaire diamond engagement ring and her gold wedding band, she wrote: "When you die a little inside as you think you have somehow peeled off some of your diamond ring. Then realise it's brown tape. HOLY [expletive]. #movingin1day."

Part of the diamond had been covered with brown tape, likely from one of her moving boxes – and we can see why she might have had a heart-stopping moment of panic at first glance!

A Place in the Sun star Jonnie previously shared a peek at the couple's matching gold wedding rings sitting side-by-side in the ring box, shortly before they tied the knot. "Big day #escapetothewedding," he wrote and tagged four-star hotel The Angel of Corbridge, which is just a short 10-minute drive away from their wedding venue, Healey Barn in Northumberland.

Jonnie shared a look at their matching gold wedding rings

He also shared a snap of himself kissing his new wife, who was dressed in a beautiful satin floor-length gown with a cowl neckline and capped sleeves, finishing off her look with a lace-trimmed veil secured on top of her bouncy curls. She held a bouquet of white flowers tied together with ribbon, while Escape to the Country presenter Jonnie was a dapper groom in a black suit, a blue shirt and brown shoes.

"The very happiest weekend of my life. #escapetothewedding," he captioned the Instagram photo, while he shared the same snap on Twitter and added the sweet message: "Zero Monday morning blues from me after the best weekend marrying the best human."

The couple share three children

The couple share three children: son Rex, born in 2018, and twins Rafa and Cormac, whom they welcomed back in June 2021.

