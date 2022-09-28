King Charles III's 'down to earth' wife Queen Consort Camilla is 'strength in the marriage' – exclusive The royals got married in 2005

King Charles III's relationship with his wife Queen Consort Camilla has been brought to the fore of people's minds as he steps into the shoes of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II, five, is the most regal bridesmaid in unearthed royal wedding photos

The "down to earth" royal, 75, married then-Prince Charles, 73, in 2005, and the royal couple's marriage faced criticism for many years following the death of Charles' ex-wife Princess Diana. However, many have now praised the Queen Consort's impact on the monarch, stating she is "perfect for him."

Loading the player...

WATCH: A look back at Prince Charles and Camilla's relationship

One of these supporters was royal author Penny Junor, who told HELLO! Magazine she believes she will be "crucial" to the new reign. "I've always felt she is the strength in the marriage," she said.

"She gives Charles confidence, she lightens him up and makes him laugh and she’s interested in him. Camilla buoys him up in a way I don’t think anyone else has been able to since his grandmother."

READ: 'Mischievous' Princess Margaret threw son's ex-girlfriend top-secret engagement party

MORE: Queen Consort Camilla's rarely seen grandchildren from her first marriage – photos

The royal couple got married in 2005

Meanwhile, Lady Anne Glenconner, maid of honour at the Queen's 1953 coronation, praised Camilla's sense of humour. "I attended their wedding in Windsor and can see she’s perfect for him," she gushed.

"She's very down to earth, great fun and has a wonderful sense of humour. She makes him very happy, which is terribly important."

Camilla's friend and novelist Jilly Cooper also described them as "an absolutely darling couple."

Just months before the Queen's death, the late royal ensured her seal of approval for the Queen Consort was publicly known. In her Platinum Jubilee speech in February, she said: "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me.

Queen Consort Camilla has been praised for her sense of humour

"And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

The latest comments about Charles and Camilla's relationship from their friends come shortly after royal photographer Arthur Edwards shared similarly kind words about how she changed her husband for the better following their marriage. He told Piers Morgan that the Queen Consort helped "calm" his "sparky temper."

Since he's been married to Camilla, Arthur explained: "[He's] calm, much more calm about approaching things. He had a little bit of a sparky temper, but I've not seen that in a long while and I've had some serious telling offs from him, you know?"

He went on to praise her support, adding: "She’s never ever hogged the limelight."

The King and Queen Consort met at a polo match in 1970 when they were 22 and 24 respectively, but they went on to marry different people. Camilla welcomed two children with her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles, whom she divorced in 1995, while Charles and his ex-wife Lady Diana Spencer became parents to Prince William and Prince Harry, but they split in 1996.

To read the full interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.

READ: 12 private royal proposals: Countess Sophie's Christmas holiday, Zara Tindall's movie night & more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.