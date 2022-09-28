Exclusive: JLS's Oritsé Williams announces he has married Kazz Kumar

HELLO! can exclusively reveal that JLS star Oritsé Williams and Kazz Kumar have married in a romantic ceremony in Jamaica.

"It was out of this world," Oritsé tells HELLO! of the intimate celebration, for which the happy couple were joined by only a handful of their closest friends.

"It was like a fairytale. I was looking around trying to take in all of the moments and savour them." Adds Oritsé: "Jamaica has a very special place in my heart. My mother's family is from Jamaica. It is an emotional, spiritual, sentimental location for me and for us both."

“I still can’t believe it happened, it was perfect,” the beautiful bride, Kazz, tells HELLO!.

The joyous occasion comes after the couple announced their engagement in an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! magazine last December.

At the time, Oritsé told us of his JLS bandmates Marvin Humes, JB Gill and Aston Merrygold’s joy. "The boys are over the moon for both of us," he said.

Oritsé popped the question while he and Kazz were on the road for JLS's triumphant Beat Again reunion tour in October. The pair – whose paths first crossed in 2019 on Instagram – also told how Marvin, JB, Aston and their partners Rochelle, Chloe and Sarah – who between them have seven children – were delighted at the news of their engagement.

Congrats to the happy couple!

"They've really welcomed me into the family," Kazz, 37, told us, while Oritsé, 35, added: "The JLS kids absolutely love her. I had to peel them off her to give her a kiss before I went on stage during the tour. They were like: 'No, she’s our Kazz!'"

Oritsé and Kazz have told HELLO! of their love for each other. "I knew from our very first date that I wanted to be with Oritsé for the rest of my life,” said marketing manager and former singer Kazz. "He's the sweetest man and the kindest soul in

the entire world."

Oritsé added: "It's mind-blowing that we found each other in a world of nearly eight billion people. I know that was love drawing us together like magnets."

Stay tuned for the exclusive photos, coming soon in HELLO! magazine.

