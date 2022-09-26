A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin's bride rocks slinky wedding dress for rustic barn nuptials See an unearthed photo of the star's beautiful wedding

Since tying the knot in 2016, Jonnie Irwin has shared very few details and photos of his big day with his wife Jess.

As the A Place in the Sun star prepares to celebrate his sixth anniversary, we've taken a look at a very rare unearthed wedding photo of the happy couple – and you have to see the bride's dress. Jonnie announced he had tied the knot in October 2016 by sharing a snap of himself kissing his new wife outside Healey Barn in Northumberland.

Jess looked gorgeous in a satin floor-length gown with a cowl neckline and capped sleeves, finishing off her look with a lace-trimmed veil secured on top of her bouncy curls. She held a bouquet of white flowers tied together with ribbon, while Escape to the Country presenter Jonnie was a dapper groom in a black suit, a blue shirt and brown shoes.

"The very happiest weekend of my life. #escapetothewedding," he captioned the Instagram photo, while he shared the same snap on Twitter and added the sweet message: "Zero Monday morning blues from me after the best weekend marrying the best human."

Jonnie married his wife Jess at Healey Barn in 2016

His followers rushed to the comments section to write: "Wow! Congratulations and how gorgeous you both are!!!" and: "Congratulations! Beautiful photo."

Meanwhile, Jess previously shared several peeks inside their wedding venue. One snap showed the bride modelling her gown in a hallway with wooden floorboards and plush metallic cushions, before heading to the ceremony which took place under wooden beams covered with fairy lights, a huge metallic chandelier and exposed brick walls. Their guests sat in wooden chairs on either side of the stone aisle, which led to a large fireplace at the altar.

The A Place in the Sun star showed off the couple's wedding bands

Jonnie and Jessica share three young children: twins Rafa and Cormac, two, and Rex, three, and the family of five live in Newcastle. Although he plans to continue presenting Channel 4's A Place in the Sun, he did admit that he struggles to spend time away from his family.

"I need to spend more time with my family," he told The Express.

Speaking of his work travels, which he tries to limit to Sundays to Fridays, he added: "Leaving your family behind is particularly hard. And as glamorous as people think it is, when you do it day in and day out, you do take things for granted.

"Your wife or your child might be ill at home and you're thousands of miles away."

