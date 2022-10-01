Strictly's Ellie Taylor rocks sheer backless bridal gown in rare wedding photo The Mock the Week star has kept her relationship private

Ellie Taylor is sure to don an array of breathtaking outfits on her Strictly Come Dancing journey with Johannes Radebe – just look at her week one black glitzy dress for proof – and she'll no doubt be right at home in the show-stopping looks if her wedding dress is anything to go by.

The Mock the Week star, 38, exchanged vows with her husband Australian-born Phil Black in 2014 in a low-key London ceremony. Very few photos or details have been released of their big day, but Ellie did share a very rare peek at her bridal gown in a Twitter snap in 2021.

Joining in with Felicity Ward's requests to see brides' wedding dresses from the back, Ellie wrote: "Best. Thread. Ever," alongside a snap of her glam gown taken during her dress fitting.

Standing in a boutique bridal shop with bubblegum pink walls and ornate white mirrors, Ellie stood facing away from the camera showing off the sheer back. The gown also featured embellished lace sleeves and a fishtail silhouette that highlighted Ellie's figure.

The Strictly Come Dancing star wore a backless bridal gown

One previous photo the comedian posted to mark her wedding anniversary also shared a look at the front of her gown, which featured a low V-neck and delicate embroidery.

With a wide grin on her face and her hair fastened into an elegant updo, the bride wrote a special tribute to Phil, an international correspondent based in CNN's London bureau.

"Four years ago today I married a wonder of a human in a dress I choose because it made me feel like a delicate princess. Jokes. It was cos it made my [expletive] look PENG," she joked.

Ellie and Phil got married in 2014

Fans were tickled by the caption, with one writing: "Loving this! You looked gorgeous," and another adding: "There is no better reason to pick a dress." A third penned: "This is officially my most favourite post of 2018."

Following their private church ceremony, Ellie and Phil went on to welcome their daughter Valentina in 2018.

Ellie has kept her relationship largely under wraps, but she brushed off rumours about the Strictly curse after previously joking about it during BBC Two's The Mash Report. She told Ranvir Singh, "It's a wild thing to think isn't it? The Mash Report is a satirical show, written by writers, I play a character."

