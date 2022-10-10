Brooklyn Beckham shares never-before-seen wedding photo of Nicola Peltz for special reason The couple marked their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday

Brooklyn Beckham delighted fans on Sunday as he shared a never-before-seen photo of his wife Nicola Peltz on their wedding day.

SEE: Inside Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's lavish Florida wedding

The couple married on 9 April and on Sunday, the couple celebrated six months of married life.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off stunning metallic dress designed for son Brooklyn's wedding

Taking to Instagram, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son posted a stunning black and white photo showing the pair at the altar, although only the bride, Nicola, in her incredible Valentino dress is visible.

READ: Brooklyn Beckham's $3m oceanfront wedding was wildly different from Victoria and David's

RELATED: Nicola Peltz's billionaire father's wedding gift to son-in-law Brooklyn Beckham will dazzle you

"6 months with my best friend x wouldn't choose anyone else to live life with xx love you forever, you are the absolute love of my life xx," Brooklyn captioned the post.

Brooklyn shared a gorgeous photo of the pair on the altar

Nicola also marked the special occasion by sharing two portraits of the couple following their Jewish ceremony.

"6 months as your wife and forever to go. I love you so much baby," the 27-year-old wrote alongside them.

Reacting to the heartfelt message, Brooklyn, 23, commented: "Couldn't live life without you xx you continue to make me a better person everyday xxx."

Nicola, meanwhile, commented on Brooklyn's post: "I love you baby so so so much!!"

Nicola shared two portraits of the couple following their ceremony

The couple are still on cloud nine following their $3.5million, which was held at Nicola's family's $103million (£76million) oceanfront home in Palm Beach, Florida.

For the special day, Nicola wore a simple floor-length gown designed by Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli, which featured a square neckline, thick straps and an open back held together with a bow. Her statement train was covered with her flowing embroidered veil, and she paired her outfit with platform heels and lace gloves.

Nicola's stylist, Leslie Fremar, described the train as "a work of art" and explained to Vogue: "The simplicity of it was magnificent. We didn't have to overly detail the dress to accomplish the magnitude of it, so we ended up eliminating the embroidery."

Brooklyn, on the other hand, looked dapper in his custom Dior suit from Kim Jones. Brooklyn sported a black tailcoat, matching trousers, a white cotton shirt and a white bow tie, complete with an Anita Ko diamond chain on his lapel that was given to him by Nicola's parents Nelson and Claudia.