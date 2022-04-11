Nicola Peltz's father's dazzling wedding gift to son-in-law Brooklyn Beckham The photographer was pictured with the sparkling accessory

There's no denying that all of Nicola Peltz's bridal outfits across her weekend wedding celebrations were gorgeous, particularly her Valentino gown, but let's not forget her new groom Brooklyn Beckham's ensemble.

MORE: Nicola Peltz given the most sentimental 'something blue' from her mother

Victoria Beckham's eldest son, 23, looked dapper in his custom Dior suit from Kim Jones, who was also responsible for his father David and brothers Romeo and Cruz's tuxedos. Brooklyn sported a black tailcoat, matching trousers, a white cotton shirt and a white bow tie – but did you spot the chain on his lapel?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding: Everything you need to know

The sparkling accessory by Anita Ko boasted emerald-cut diamonds and was given to him by Nicola's parents Nelson and Claudia.

The sentimental item was a big hit with Brooklyn, who not only wore it for their nuptials at Nelson's $103million Palm Beach home but also for their Friday night pre-wedding dinner, according to Anita.

READ: Brooklyn Beckham's bride Nicola Peltz's jaw-dropping wedding dress is so unexpected

SEE: Inside Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's lavish Florida wedding - best photos

Brooklyn modelled a diamond chain from Nelson Peltz

"He wore it Friday night as an upscale wallet chain, and on the night of the wedding as a formal chain attached to the front of his evening jacket," she told Vogue. "They were bezel set emerald-cut diamonds."

Nicola's parents Nelson and Claudia Peltz

Nicola also left a hidden gift for Brooklyn on their big day – a bespoke label sewn inside his suit jacket. "Brooklyn loves labels," added Nicola. "Two years ago for Christmas, I made a whole suitcase full of personalised ones for him."

The happy couple tied the knot on 9 April in front of famous guests such as Venus and Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria and Mel B in a lavish event estimated to cost over $3million.

Nicola looked gorgeous in a Valentino wedding dress

Nicola was a beautiful bride in a Valentino Haute Couture gown featuring a square neckline and statement train with an evil eye and a sweet message from her mother Claudia sewn into the skirt lengths as her 'something blue.' She paired it with an embroidered veil and lace gloves, and opted for natural dewy makeup and loose bangs inspired by Claudia Schiffer.

MORE: Victoria Beckham looks incredible in silky mother-of-the-groom dress

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.