Nicola Peltz's billionaire parents party at Brooklyn Beckham wedding in unseen photo

Nicola Peltz Beckham, 27, shared a new peek inside her lavish wedding reception with her husband Brooklyn as she paid a sweet tribute to her parents Nelson and Claudia Peltz.

The model, 67, and the businessman, 80, who is reportedly worth $1.7billion, opened up their sprawling Palm Beach estate to host their daughter and son-in-law's nuptials back in April 2022 – but that didn't stop them from fully enjoying the celebrations. Nicola took to her Instagram Stories to share an unseen photo of her parents who appeared to be on the dancefloor, surrounded by other guests dressed in smart black suits and bow ties.

Nelson looked dapper in a suit as he faced his beautiful wife, who was dressed in a custom Versace metallic gown with a strapless neckline and a floor-length skirt that she held up to reveal her platform heels. She added a striking diamond pendant necklace and wore her blonde hair loose in soft waves, just like her lookalike daughter.

"My parents are the kindest, loving, beautiful people. I thank god every day for choosing me to be their baby forever," gushed Nicola.

Nicola shared a gushing tribute to her parents Claudia and Nelson

In the evening, Nicola also wore a simple Versace gown with a figure-hugging silhouette and a low-cut neckline. This marked her second outfit of the day – for their ceremony, the bride wore a romantic Valentino couture gown with a square neckline, a show-stopping train, and a "something blue" from her mother.

According to Vogue, Claudia asked the Valentino team to stitch an evil eye into the gown, alongside a sweet message in blue thread.

The couple got married at the Peltz family home in Palm Beach

Nicola and Brooklyn enjoyed a three-day wedding, put together with the help of wedding planner Michelle Rago. The celebrations kicked off with an intimate rehearsal dinner on Friday night, which saw the bride and groom rock matching white suits designed by family friend, Dior's Kim Jones.

They then enjoyed their wedding ceremony at the Peltz's oceanfront mansion, thought to be worth $103million, where several tents had been erected in the garden.

One was decorated with flowers on the ceiling and a white and grey dance floor positioned in front of a 12-piece live band. Nicola and Nelson were later pictured enjoying the father-daughter dance to Bette Midler’s song Wind Beneath My Wings.

